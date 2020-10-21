OLEAN — On Monday, the Olean High girls soccer team picked up a critical early-season victory, knocking off previous league unbeaten Southwestern.
Twenty-four hours later, perhaps still riding the high of that victory, it carried that momentum into a home game with last-place Dunkirk.
Emily Gibbons (assist) scored off a Rylie Gumtow pass just three minutes in and older sister Lexi (assist) notched a hat trick to power the Huskies to a 9-0 victory over the Marauders in a CCAA West matchup Tuesday.
And as it heads into the meat of its league season, Olean has seemingly begun to find its rhythm offensively. After tallying just three goals in their first three games as part of a 2-0-1 start, the Huskies have netted four and nine in consecutive contests, with seven different players finding the net on Tuesday.
Jezerae Fayson (from Olivia Kratts) scored once and Lexi Gibbons twice to turn an early 1-0 advantage into a 4-0 halftime cushion. Paxton Retchless, Madison Jones, Rebecca Schneider (from Jones), the elder Gibbons and Chrissy Martin all tallied after the break to help the Huskies pull away.
Micheyla Williams (15 minutes), Emma Edwards (45 minutes) and Hayleigh Federowicz (10 minutes) all spent time in goal, but faced no shots as Olean earned its third shutout of the year. Tayler Skelley made 17 saves for Dunkirk (0-6).
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 4, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Mandy Hurlburt recorded a goal, her team-leading 10th of the season, and two assists as Ellicottville remained unbeaten at 7-0.
Logan Fredrickson and Hurlburt gave Ellicottville a 2-0 lead at the break while Jocelyn Wyatt and Audrey Hurlburt both tallied second-half goals to secure the outcome. Sammi Lin and Brooke Butler each added an assist and Jenna Hadley made five saves en route to her fourth shutout of the year.
Pine Valley fell to 1-4.
ECIC DIVISION III
Iroquois 6, Pioneer 1
ELMA — Brittany Esslinger scored twice and Iroquois exploded for five second-half goals while halting Pioneer’s four-game win streak.
Maryalice Skutnick (assist), Emily McLaughlin (assist), Esslinger, Alexa Tomaka Zulawski and Jordyn Ertel (2 assists) all tallied in quick succession after halftime after Esslinger had given the Chiefs (6-2) a 1-0 lead at the break. Tahlia Kosek made five saves in the win.
Jill Byers recorded a late unassisted marker while Grace Heppener made eight saves for Pioneer (4-2).