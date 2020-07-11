OLEAN — Officials at Genesis House hope locals will keep virtually “stepping up” to help with the “Steps to Shelter Virtual Walk/Run.”
The fundraiser for the homeless shelter, which is hoped to augment funds raised by the annual geranium sale in the spring, continues to take sign-ups for the event that will be held online from 7 a.m. July 16 to 8 p.m. July 19.
Genesis House board Chairman Pat O’Malley said that people are encouraged to register now for walks they recently completed, are currently taking or are planning to do in the upcoming days.
“People don’t realize that if you walk normally, all you have to do is register that you did the walk,” she said. “It’s either a three-mile walk or a five-mile run, and you do it wherever you feel like. My daughter lives in Syracuse, so she’s registering to do it, but she’s going to do it at home on the normal route that she runs.”
Board member Lauren Caya had stated that those interested may register online at Events — The Genesis House of Olean, Inc. by donating $30 to Genesis House, located on South Barry Street in Olean. The donation includes a T-shirt that has the words, “Let’s Be Kind” on the front and “The Genesis House” on the back.
Caya said the shirts, made by the Sports Locker, are tie dye or gray in color. They can also be purchased for $20 by people if they are not able to walk or run. The shirts can be used for volunteers to wear for activities and fundraisers in the future, as well.
It was noted that while the curbside sale of geraniums raised more than expected in the spring, the sale was still about $6,000 under normal.
“We’re still making up for what we didn’t raise with the geraniums,” O’Malley said.
The annual funds are used to provide for everyday needs and operations at the shelter.
O’Malley said she is hopeful the virtual event will continue in the future to supplement the organization’s regular fundraisers once they are resumed in the community following the pandemic.
“Hopefully it will be another annual event that people look forward to in the summer and it will grow when people understand it,” she added.
The online fundraiser, if successful, will be beneficial to the homeless shelter as costs continue to rise, in terms of utilities and other overhead fees.