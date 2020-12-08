OLEAN — As with all nonprofits in the area, and likely across the country, obtaining donations during the pandemic has been a great challenge.
The Genesis House homeless shelter is no different, and officials are hopeful that the latest fundraiser — the annual luminaria sale and ceremony — will garner funds to help the South Barry Street facility.
Volunteers with the shelter plan to sell luminaries, ornaments and lanterns for $10 each, and T-shirts for $20, from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Park & Shop store on Front Street. In addition, donations will be accepted, and the items can also be purchased at Genesis House throughout this week.
The shelter, with the help of local Scouts BSA, will light the luminaries from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln Park in downtown Olean. The community is also encouraged to light luminaries, lanterns or lights in their homes in recognition of homelessness.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said they were hoping to have sold more luminaries by now, but were unable to sell the items due to the uptick in the pandemic.
“Before the limits with churches, we’d have a representative with most of the congregations who would speak after every service,” she recalled. “We weren’t able to do that this year, so they aren’t as good” as in the past.
O’Malley said the shelter is grateful to Park & Shop for its willingness to allow the sales to take place for an hour on Saturdays conducted by masked volunteers.
“He’s the one business owner who was willing to let us do it because he figured that we’d be safe and he has safety protocols,” O’Malley said of owner Jim Mahar. “But I understand it with the other places.”
She said the funds raised will help the shelter, which is full with families, children and individuals, remain solvent. In addition, volunteers have gone out and purchased gifts for homeless families who have requested gifts for their children.
“The house is full, so we’re grateful for whatever we get,” O’Malley concluded.
For more information, contact the shelter at 373-3354.