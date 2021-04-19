BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School has announced the 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Kayci Bigelow, daughter of Jennifer and Bill Bigelow, has been named valedictorian. She currently has a cumulative GPA of 96.55.
Bigelow is a member of National Honor Society, yearbook, the youth government program and student government and is enrolled in BOCES New Visions Program. She participates in soccer, basketball, volleyball and softball and works part time at Off Duty restaurant in Belmont.
Kayci plans to attend St. John Fisher College and major in chemistry with a pharmacy track.
Avery Grusendorf, daughter of Holly and Shawn Grusendorf, has been named the salutatorian. She currently has a cumulative GPA of 95.6.
Grusendorf served as vice president of her class throughout high school. She is member of NHS, Ski Club, FBLA and LOTE. She participates in softball, soccer, choir, concert band, marching band and drama club and works part-time at 3 Bums Pizza in Angelica and East Wind Landscape Nursery in Belmont.
Avery plans to attend the Alfred State nursing program with hopes to eventually become a doctor specializing in women’s health.