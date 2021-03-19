BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the grand scheme, it’s about the experience.
And in the last few days, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team and its fans have lived it, from the celebration of an Atlantic 10 Tournament title and the sweet sound of hearing their name called on Selection Sunday to their forever team photo at the halfcourt “March Madness” logo and their place in the national spotlight as the small-school darlings of the Big Dance.
Right now, however, it’s about the challenge in front of it.
Bona has been among the best defensive teams in the country, ranking No. 5 overall in scoring defense (60.4 points) while priding itself in snuffing out opponents from the start and shutting down star players. Now, after everything it’s accomplished, comes the ultimate test for that unit: Louisiana State, its blue-chip talent and a high-octane offense that ranks eighth nationally (at 82.1 points).
And that matchup takes place tomorrow (1:45 p.m., TNT-TV, WPIG-FM) when No. 9 Bona meets No. 8 LSU in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup inside Indiana University’s iconic Assembly Hall.
“We know it’s an SEC team, they’re really athletic, they’re really skilled, they’ve got a couple pros – first round (NBA draft) picks in their starting five,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said of the Tigers. “We know what we’re up against, but it’s a great challenge. Whoever you get in the NCAA Tournament’s going to be a good team, and LSU is that.
Of the Tigers’ approach, he added: “They space you out; if the game’s in the 80s, we’re probably not going to win. So we’ve got to somehow control the tempo and keep those guys out of the paint, don’t foul them. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
BOTH TEAMS enter Saturday’s contest playing their best basketball of the season.
Bona (16-4) won three games in convincing fashion to capture the A-10 Tournament title and sweep the conference’s two year-end championships. LSU (18-9), meanwhile, won its first four games in March, beat No. 8 Arkansas in the SEC Tournament semifinals and fell by just one (80-79) to No. 6 Alabama in the title game.
And there are some similarities: Both teams rely heavily on guard play and each has a short bench (both used just two reserves, for 17 and 18 total minutes, in their respective championship games).
Given how hot they’ve been, it’s being billed as one of the most intriguing first-round pairings of the tournament.
Ultimately, though, it’s a matchup of polar-opposite styles: LSU is one of the fastest-paced teams in the nation, scores in bunches and has been average-at-best defensively. Bona is one of the slowest-paced teams nationally, methodical on the offensive end, but relentless at the other.
The challenge for Bona, then, will be trying to contain a Tigers lineup that boasts four double-digit scorers and the star-studded trio of guards Cameron Thomas (22.6 points, No. 4 nationally) and Ja’Vonte Smart (15.9) and forward Trendon Watford (16.7).
But, considering this team’s makeup, it’s one it wholly embraces.
“THIS IS definitely a big test,” junior guard Kyle Lofton acknowledged. “They have great guards. Usually, there’s like one ‘known,’ two knowns, but I feel like they have four knowns. They have (junior forward Darius Days, a 6-foot-7 big man who shoots nearly 40 percent from 3-point range), who’s like the x-factor for them. It’s a good test to see where we’re at, and we gotta just be ready to play.”
In the Tigers, Bona is getting a typically long (all five starters range between 6-foot-4 and 6-9), athletic Power 5 foe, one that, for the most part, relies on having more individual talent than its opponent.
For the Bonnies, their principles remain the same, just heightened.
“It’s almost like an NBA style of play (for LSU) – a lot of isolation,” noted Schmidt, whose team is likely competing for a crack at top-seeded Michigan in the East region’s second round on Monday. “It’s the same thing – try to get back in transition, try to force a 5-on-5 game as much as we can. It can’t be 1-on-1.
“If they isolate us, they’re probably better than us 1-on-1. We’ve got to play great team defense and we’ve got to rebound the basketball, limit them to one shot. (But) it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”
BONA accomplished a few more program firsts this year, winning an outright regular season league title, taking the No. 1 seed into the A-10 Tournament and earning its highest NCAA seed of the modern era.
On Saturday, three years after beating UCLA in the First Four, it can secure another: the program’s first win in the established field since its Elite 8 triumph over Villanova in the Final Four season of 1970.
In the end, something will almost certainly have to give.
Bona has surrendered 65 points or fewer in seven-straight games and 13 of 20 contests on the year. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored at least 75 points in 10-straight and 24 of 27 total games. (Interestingly, LSU does have a common-ground loss to Saint Louis, whom Bona dispatched in the A-10 semifinals, but that was back on Nov. 28).
And Bona, of course, would like to keep the game in the 60s. But it believes it can beat a team of LSU’s caliber, no matter the circumstances. After all, this is a group that boasts five starters in double figures and, by year’s end, had vaulted into the top half of the conference in both scoring (70.5 points) and 3-point percentage (.354, 4th).
“I’m confident,” said Lofton, who guided Bona to victory in its last matchup against a P5 foe, last November versus Rutgers. “I would say our goal is to keep it a low-scoring game, grind it out on defense, but I feel like we have five players who can have a big game on any given night. So scoring, sometimes it’s not there, but in moments like this good players shine, and I feel like we have good players.”