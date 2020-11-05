ALLEGANY — For the Allegany-Limestone and Olean boys soccer teams, it was a tale of two late-season playoff scenarios entering Wednesday night’s contest.
The Gators had already locked up first place in the CCAA Div. I West and needed a win to secure the No. 1 seed in Class B2. The Olean Huskies, meanwhile, needed at least a tie to keep their postseason chances alive with just two games remaining after this one.
It was the Gators, now 12-2-2, that got it done. In an all-convincing 6-0 victory over their crosstown rivals, they knocked Olean (3-7-1) out of postseason contention.
“We secured first place tonight outright,” Gators coach Jon Luce said after the game. “We had to get a win, otherwise we would have been tied for Fredonia, which we had the tiebreaker over. We didn’t want to get to that point. We had to get the momentum going into the playoffs.
“The last two games, we have been doing things right. Things are starting to click and tonight, it all came together. This was a must-win game for Olean, we knew they were coming in hungry. We were able to match their intensity.”
The Gators spoiled any chance the Huskies had at staying alive from the get go.
After a scramble in front of the net, the ball found its way to a wide open Hudson Kwiatkowski, who struck first for the Gators to make it 1-0 midway through the first half.
Junior Chance LaCroix, who leads the Gators in scoring this season with 15 goals and 12 assists, turned in another solid performance, registering three goals on five shots. He contributed an assist later in the game.
Minutes after drilling the crossbar on a deep shot, LaCroix scored his first goal of the game. He received a high-arching pass from Mason Delming and headed the ball into the back of the net.
About five minutes later, LaCroix sent another ball past Olean goalkeeper Kyle Pockalny to make it 3-0. Tyler Curran earned an assist.
Minutes into the second half, LaCroix scored his third goal. Senior midfielder Connor Bates ran down a long pass near the right boundary and centered a perfect pass to LaCroix, who promptly put the ball past Pockalny again.
With the Gators leading 4-0, LaCroix arguably made the most impressive play of the game. LaCroix chased down a ball that seemed destined to go out of bounds and sent a pass in the direction of sophomore midfielder Ryan Roulo. In front of the net, Roulo was in perfect position to score and did not miss. Curran scored that Gators’ sixth goal; Zach Burrnett got the assist.
“We have had to adjust all year with LaCroix playing up top,” Luce said. “But we couldn’t hold possession without him in the middle. He did his job there, but we couldn’t score probably halfway through. The last three games, we put him back up top. We let the guys fight in the middle and get Chance the ball as soon as possible. We have been fortunate that we have been able to put it in the back of the net the last three games.”
In net for the Gators, sophomore goalkeeper Jack Conroy made six saves in the Gators’ 10th shutout of the season.
While Olean never had any major scoring chance, Conroy made a handful of highlight saves.
“He puts a lot of work in outside of our season,” Luce said of Conroy. “He’s playing all year for Western New York Flash. He’s like another coach on the field. He can see it the best from the back, so we tell him to be vocal. He’s constantly giving instruction on where the ball should go, on how we should switch the ball. Great to have him on the field.
The Gators have not lost a league game since 2016, winning or tying 44 straight contests, including three perfect league campaigns from 2017-19.
Now, the focus shifts to the playoffs.
“You want to be on a high note as soon as you finish your season,” Luce said. “This year has been totally different. We had to play every game like it was our last because we didn’t know what was going to happen with our team or another team.
“We have been in playoff mode for the last couple of weeks. Just giving everything we have. We’re working really hard in practice and I am glad it came together tonight and the last three games.”