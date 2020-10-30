ALLEGANY — For the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team, learning how to win has been the hardest lesson this season, and coach Dale MacArthur believes his team is starting to find some consistency.
Olivia Paterniti scored both of the Gators’ goals against Falconer/Cassadaga Valley in a 2-0 CCAA West win. Kristen McMullen and Jillian Walsh were credited with the assists.
For the second time in three games, Kelsey Riordan didn’t allow a goal. She made four saves in the contest.
The Gators (3-6-2) have lost three games in overtime this season, including a 1-0 game at Falconer/CV, and three others by two goals or less.
“We’ve played well two games in a row,’ MacArthur said. “This is a team that is in the process of learning how to win. You also worry about consistency. We played a good game on Tuesday and repeated that tonight. They Played hard, and did things we worked on the day before in practice.”
MacArthur said his team should have more confidence going forward.
“They knew all along they could play with people,” he said. “We have played right to the end. They’re right there on the cusp. They have to learn how to win and they are right there.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 2, Genesee Valley 1
BELMONT — McKinlee Harris scored both goals for Bolivar-Richburg to lift the Wolverines.
Malayna Ayers had five saves in net for B-R (6-3).
Lauren Haggstrom scored the lone goal for Genesee Valley (5-3) with an Emera Aquila assist. GV goalkeeper Ashley Burrows made eight saves.
Fillmore 6, Cuba-Rushford 0
FILLMORE — Hope Russell scored four goals for Fillmore (11-0) as it stayed undefeated in a convincing fashion against Cuba-Rushford (1-6-1).
Grace Russell and Shelby Beardsley also tallied goals for the Eagles. Sophia Templeton and Grace Russell had two assists each, while Zoe Beardsley notched one.
Two goalies split time in net for the Eagles in their sixth shutout victory of the year. Preslee Miller and Lizzy Nugent each made one stop.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 4, Friendship 1
BELFAST — Alicia Borden scored twice for Belfast as the Bulldogs improved to 6-2.
Hannah Southwick-Powers and Anna Drozdowski scored a goal each, while Mary Hamer collected an assist. Katlin Sadler made two saves in net for Belfast.
With the loss, Friendship fell to 1-7-2 on the season.
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 9, Franklinville 1
FRANKLINVILLE — Two players scored multiple times as Ellicottville (11-0) stayed undefeated.
Alyssa Williams scored three times and Mandy Hurlburt scored twice for the Eagles. Jocelyn Wyatt, Brooke Butler, Courtney Sexton and Emilee Ruiz each scored one goal. Hurlburt and Logan Fredrickson each had two assists, while Emilee Ruiz and Harley Ficek had one each.
Emily Bigler scored the lone goal for Franklinville (3-6).
Jenna Hadley made four stops in net for the Eagles. Sarah Courtney had a busy night in net for Franklinville, making 22 saves.
Portville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
PORTVILLE — Felicia Capito and Katie Smith scored twice in Portville’s shutout.
Mia Welty, Teagan Kosinski, Mallory Welty, Kaitlyn Williams, Tori Morrow and Leah Wyant each scored one goal.
Faith Capito, who made two saves as goalkeeper, played offense in the second half and scored the 11th and final goal for the Panthers (5-3).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-7.
CCAA WEST Olean 2, Fredonia 1 OT
FREDONIA — The Olean Huskies scored the game’s final goal before it got too dark to improve to 7-1-1 on the season.
Lexi Gibbons got the Huskies off to a 1-0 lead in the first half, and it stayed 1-0 until midway through the second half, when Annie Gondek tied the game for Fredonia.
Olean coach Dan Freeman said the referee nearly put an end to the game before overtime began due to darkness. However, competition went on, and Olivia Kratts scored the game-winning goal with a Gibbons assist before it was too late.
Micheyla Williams made one save in net for the Huskies. Kinnan Finnegan collected four saves for Fredonia.