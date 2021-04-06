ST. BONAVENTURE -- On the surface, he has the look of an enforcer.
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound power forward who, twice now, has held a laundry list of offers from high-major basketball programs. He speaks softly, but with a strong West African accent. He looks older, certainly more mature, than what he actually is: a 20-year-old rising collegiate junior.
Inside, however, Coulibaly, who goes by Karim, is all about love.
And he’s big on family … with an emphasis on big.
A native of Bamako, the capital of Mali, and a member of the Muslim religion, Coulibaly is one of 11 childen born to his father and the elder Coulibaly’s two wives, four of which -- Karim, his two older brothers and a younger sister -- came from Karim’s mother, plus seven other siblings from his father’s second wife. These, even after spending most of the last seven years in the United States, are the most important people in his life.
And it’s that family component, as much as the success of the program itself, that sold Coulibaly on St. Bonaventure during a recent virtual visit. It’s what compelled the Pitt transfer to choose the Bonnies over the likes of Georgetown, Arizona State and Butler.
“St. Bonaventure is a great school, they have a great basketball team,” Coulibaly said in a phone interview Monday. “I picked it … because the coaching staff, they have very nice people, kind people. Me, personally, the thing I like about life is family; family is big, important for me, and the love, love is everything, so they welcome me with open arms and show me love and make me feel like I’m in my family.
“They work on me very well, they seem like honest people. They told me that (they’d help in any way they can). They want to help me develop as a player and to develop school-wise. They want the best year of my life, to be happy, so that’s a big aspect of it for me.”
COULIBALY’S not only from a big family, but what he describes as a “basketball-playing family.” His two older brothers and younger sister play, and all four have suited up for the Mali national team.
After a childhood spent playing soccer, Coulibaly first took up the game in the fall of 2013. Upon displaying some natural ability with his Bamako-based travel team, he was urged to attend a local camp that had ties to American coaches. From there, he was extended the opportunity to attend school and further his game in the United States.
“If you have the talent, you can come (to the camp),” Coulibaly explained. “(My) coach told me to go, so I went there. (The U.S-based coach from Mali), every time he comes out here, he brings American coaches. One of those coaches, he liked my game; (he said) I’m disciplined, I stood out from the rest and I’m a leader, people follow my lead in basketball, so they brought me here.”
Coulibaly, who first came to the U.S. when he was 14, spent two years at St. Vincent Pallotti in Laurel, Md., and another two, plus a post-grad year, at Scotland Campus Sports in Pennsylvania, where he played for coach Chris Chaney.
And it was here that the soft-spoken big man blew up.
COULIBALY earned a three-star rating by 247sports.com, which also had him as the 48th-ranked power forward, and No. 228 overall, in the Class of 2019. He was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN.com.
The West African native originally chose Pitt over offers from, among others, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Providence. And though he rose from the bench to a starting role this past season, averaging five points and four rebounds in 23 minutes per game with the ACC’s Panthers, he wasn’t happy.
He believes that happiness is waiting for him at Bona.
“I’m very excited to be with my new team, my new family,” he said. “I’m hoping I can succeed and I want to get better everyday. I’m excited about myself and getting another chance to show my skill to the world, and play a big game and do it the right way (where) I can play for a long time, and to just be happy. Those are the things I’m excited about.”
Despite now being firmly rooted in the U.S., Coulibaly does get to see his family -- each year, when he returns home to play for the national team (“I don’t have a lot of time to spend with family, but I do get a chance to see them,” he said. “That’s a big thing; that’s a good thing.”)
And he’s hoping that, one day, they may be able to come out and see him play in person. Perhaps on his Senior Night, he said.
FOR NOW, though, the new Bona big man, who starred at the 2019 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists while leading Mali to the championship game (where it fell to the U.S.), has a different focus:
Helping the Bonnies take an even bigger step next season.
Coulibaly knows Bona brings back all five starters from a team that won both the Atlantic 10’s regular season and tournament titles in 2020-21. He also knows it has a need for a true power forward and some depth for the interior. How does he see himself fitting in with the current lineup?
“My big thing is, I’m a (team-first) guy,” said Coulibaly, who speaks English well despite it being his third language, behind his native Bambara and French, which was taught in grade school. “Me, I follow the lead, I go in there, do my best everyday; show up, no excuses, just work hard. I’m just all about work. I don’t complain, I don’t care if I start or not. I just want to … any time I get the call, just try to do my best to help the team win.
“I’m just going to go out there, show up and just do what I have to do.”
And though he’s yet to experience it, he’s seen, and been told, what it’s like to play inside a packed Reilly Center.
“I saw the clip,” he said. “One of my (Pitt coaches), he said he played there a couple times. He said for basketball, they have one of the best fans. He compared them to Duke fans. I’m ready for it.”
