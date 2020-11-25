ST. BONAVENTURE — He was an intriguing recruit by both his skillset and background.
Quintin Metcalf starred in South Korea before taking the AAU path to American collegiate interest and, ultimately, a Division I scholarship. In high school, he developed into a versatile forward who could play both inside and out.
His high-level athleticism, based on video and social media snippets, is apparent.
Alas, St. Bonaventure and its fans will never quite know how the Texas native and Seoul, South Korea, product might have panned out.
Metcalf, before even playing his first game in a brown and white uniform, has left the Bona men’s program, coach Mark Schmidt announced late Wednesday. His departure is unrelated to any of the recent COVID-19 issues relating to Bona, the team said, and he informed the staff of his decision before the Bonnies were forced to pause activities due to a positive test.
“Quintin has informed us of his decision to leave the program and we respect that decision,” Schmidt said. “He is a quality young man and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
While Bona still has 11 scholarship players for the coming season, Metcalf’s departure means that Schmidt’s team now has no scholarship freshmen on the roster and is down to three true big men in returning starters Osun Osunniyi (6-foot-10) and Justin Winston (6-8) and junior college transfer Jalen Shaw (6-10).
The 6-foot-8 forward was the first in the Bonnies’ four-player 2020 recruiting class to join the program (and the only fall signee), committing in October 2019 and inking his National Letter of Intent a month later. Nearly a year to the day since signing that LOI, however, Metcalf is no longer a Bonnie.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Metcalf opted to depart the program essentially on the eve of making his collegiate debut. There was no indication that the decision was anything other than his choosing.
Metcalf remains a student at St. Bonaventure, according to a brief release.
Currently, Bona is scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 15, against Akron in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.