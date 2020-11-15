ALLEGANY — For the second consecutive playoff game, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team found itself in an early deficit.
But despite a fair amount of chances, the Gators couldn’t stage another comeback Saturday night. Jack Carlson’s 10th minute goal for second-seeded Fredonia stood as the lone tally in the Hillbillies’ 1-0 victory in the Section 6 Class B2 championship Saturday.
The top-seeded Gators led 6-3 in shots and also 6-3 in corner kick attempts. But none of them found the back of the net.
“We had good chances all the way through the game, before the (Fredonia) goal, after the goal,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We kept putting the same pressure on. We've been in that situation before, being down a goal so we really didn't change what we did for the first three quarters of the game, we were doing what we needed to do, pushing the ball to the outside, getting it in the middle, getting some shots on goal. I thought we possessed the ball decently.”
The Gators also played strong defense, Luce noted, aside from one lapse resulting in the Hillbillies’ goal.
“Their style of play, they kept trying to play it over the top and in the first 10 minutes of the game they had one guy sneak in behind our defenders and he was able to bury it,” he said. “So we really didn't have to adjust too much. We were doing the right things except for marking the kid on the free run there for the goal.”
On Thursday, the Gators erased a 1-0 deficit from the game’s first five minutes by the end of the first half and won, 2-1, against Royalton-Hartland.
“We were in that situation before, so we thought we had every opportunity in the world to come back and put one in the back of the net,” Luce said. “We did get a couple of chances, the keeper was in the right spot at the right time and we just couldn't get one to sneak through.”
Fredonia, having not made the sectional final in boys soccer since 2001, won its first Section 6 championship since 1985. Coach Jim Rush recalled a conversation he had with a parent in August, when the season seemed uncertain amid the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he said “I just want a chance with this team.”
“(I) just want a chance, whatever we do with it, at least let's have a chance,” Rush said. “And we got our chance and guess what, the scoreboard’s not on anymore, but we're sectional champs... What it means for the school and the community, I just happen to be the guy that's on top of the letterhead, but the community and the support, the buy-in from them has been unbelievable.
“We played through Newfane, Southwestern and Allegany-Limestone. This wasn't a shortened playoff, this was a hard playoff and they deserve all the credit in the world for what they did.”
Jack Conroy made two saves in net for A-L (14-3-2). Trevor Persch stopped six shots for Fredonia (12-1-3).
Fredonia played A-L twice in the regular season in CCAA West play, losing 1-0 early in Allegany before tying at home, but came away with confidence it could play with the league champion Gators.
“We played the feeling out game a little bit, but then we were like, ‘We know we can play with these guys,’” Rush said. “We knew it, we got two really good games against them this year. We knew we could play with them, we knew it was going to be a tight, tight game and we have a very experienced team. I don't have to say too much, my sideline demeanor is generally low-key and with this group I was able to just allow them to figure it out on their own and when they need something, they'll ask.”
A-L ramped up its desperate attack over the game’s final 20 minutes, forcing two big saves and sailing a header off a corner kick just feet over the crossbar. Fredonia regained possession for much of the final five minutes, but A-L had two throw-ins deep in the Fredonia end in the last minute, but could not produce a shot on net.
Rush said he moved one player back to defense to close the game, but wanted his team to keep up the same aggressiveness in the midfield.
“We've had a team that responds well to situations when we're under pressure, when we face a little bit of adversity, we don't hang our heads,” Rush said. “We got a lead and they maintained their composure.
“The last five minutes of the game, we knew they were coming, but we've been in that situation before. It's playoff soccer, ebbs and flows, and we were forcing them to make decisions and we were forcing errors... We understand that we weren't going to go into a shell.”
Luce called 2020 a “unique season,” which applies to most, if not all, athletic programs around the nation. But his team entered the fall ready for the possibility of a season and kept up the high standard of A-L boys soccer, making the program’s sixth sectional final in the last seven years.
“Even when we were shut down all the way back in last April,” he said, “when the rec teams were able to start playing, a lot of these guys stepped forward and put in all the work in the offseason so if we had the opportunity to play, we were ready to go. I just told them in the huddle there I appreciate all the hard work they put in because the fans aren't here when they're putting all the hard work in to prepare to get to a game like this.
“So none of them should hang their heads. I'm super proud of what they've done all year long, to make it to the championship game when everyone's counting us out but we keep coming back year after year. This is one loss on our record and we're going to be prepared in coming back again next year.”