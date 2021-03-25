SHERMAN — The Franklinville boys basketball team started Thursday’s playoff battle quickly on the offensive end.
The Panthers built a double-digit lead in the game’s first minutes. Thanks to No. 2 Sherman’s length and hot 3-point shooting, however, the Panthers’ lead was short-lived.
Sherman erased an early 12-2 deficit and shut down No. 3 Franklinville for three quarters on its way to beating the Panthers, 66-36, in a Section 6 Class D semifinal.
Sherman started to find offense in the waning moments of the first quarter, and after outscoring the Panthers 15-8 in the second stanza, the Wildcats never looked back.
“I think we got down a little bit and were starting to rush things,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “We just needed to get our composure back and settle back down and get shots instead of rushing them. We just let them get out on a run and it got us rattled.”
Sherman followed up its momentum-swinging second quarter with an even bigger third, outscoring the Panthers 19-7 over the next eight minutes to distance themselves going into the fourth.
Gerald Carris’ five 3-pointers had a lot to do with that, as the junior guard scored 11 points in the second quarter alone on his way to a game-high 26. He also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
“I wanted to jump into man (defense) a little bit (in the second half), but we had some foul trouble going on and I didn’t want to expose them individually against the man,” Shenk said. “The foul trouble hurt us a little more than anything else.”
LOGAN AND Blake Frank, Franklinville’s two top scorers, each got into foul trouble in the second half. Both still reached double-digit scoring, however, as Logan Frank scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Blake Frank tallied 12 points.
Beau Belecki, whose pair of early 3-pointers helped build Franklinville’s initial lead, finished with nine points on three triples.
The Panthers struggled with Sherman’s length the entire night, especially in the second half, when the Wildcats found offensive rebounds and capitalized on those second-chance opportunities.
Franklinville struggled to find offense after its initial outburst, and Sherman’s size certainly didn’t help the Panthers’ search.
“They were long,” Shenk said. “They spread us way out, too. You throw those cross-court passes and they’re there to intercept them. They were probably the longest team we saw this year. I think it took us out of the game a little bit.”
Elijah Kioko controlled the paint for Sherman for much of the game, scoring 15 points to go with eight rebounds. John Swabik stuffed the stat sheet for the Wildcats with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.
WHILE disappointed to see his team’s season end, Shenk said that he felt his Panthers battled with Sherman for the entirety of the game. The Panthers’ competitiveness in the CCAA, he said, especially in a competitive East II, prepared them for a sectional push.
“I was telling them before the game that we’ve had to battle all year,” Shenk said. “In our league, every night was a competitive game. Every night came down to the last quarter. We didn’t blow anyone out by any means. We had to fight every game this year. I thought that was going to give us an advantage coming into tonight, and they absolutely did come out here and compete.”
Sherman (13-2) will advance to the Class D title game, where it will play No. 1 Clymer on Saturday.
Franklinville, which had defeated Panama to advance to Thursday’s semifinal, finished the year 10-6 and loses three seniors to graduation.
“I’m just so proud of my boys,” Shenk said. “(I’m) proud of the way they held themselves tonight. I’m going to miss the seniors, and hopefully we can reload for next year.”