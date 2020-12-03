ALLEGANY — The Ink Well, which had been operated at 51 W. Main St. in Allegany by Melissa Meyers before she closed up shop last year, will sell off the last of the store’s remnants from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Meyers, who operated the business for nine years in the historic building, said she closed the business in 2019 after accepting a teaching position at Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean. Meyers said she has since retired from the school and currently resides in Chautauqua County.
“I’m selling the building, so everything in it has to go,” Meyers said of the sale of items that include pictures, shelves, display units, cupboards, chairs and desks, as well as a stove, among other items.
“I’ve got all kinds of stuff, including remaining art supplies,” she remarked.
Meyers noted that she remains active in the art field as she sits on the boards of the Tri-County Arts Council and the North Shore Arts Alliance in Chautauqua County and continues to paint privately.
As for the Ink Well building, Meyers said the structure was built in the early part of the 1900s.
Char Sendlakowski of the Allegany Area Historical Association said the site originally housed the Willard Hook and Ladder Co., which was formed in 1889.
“In 1890, a wooden fire house was built on this site for $6,000,” she said. “Unfortunately, it was destroyed by fire on Feb. 18, 1903, along with three adjoining buildings. A new building was built there within a few years. Joseph Gangemi ran his shoe repair business (in the building) from 1908 until 1938. He also ran a grocery store for several years and in the late 1920s ran the Star Restaurant.”
In 1930, Richard Simon took over the shoe repair business for a short time “but Mr. Gangemi returned for several more years until William Pezzimenti moved the business to the back of the Frisina Tailor shop in 1937.”
She noted in 1938, The Geary Electric Shop opened at the site and over the years, the business transitioned from selling appliances to strictly furniture.
“In 1997, East Resources Inc., a gas and oil company owned by Terrance Pegula, moved their offices there until 2010,” Sendlakowski added.
As for the upcoming sale, Meyers said visitors to the building will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. A limited amount of people will be allowed in the building at one time.