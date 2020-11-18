When COVID-19 began spreading across the United States last spring and raged on in hotspots such as New York City, Ali Rinfrette felt she needed to do her part.
So Rinfrette, a former basketball star at Bradford Area High School, Pitt-Bradford’s all-time leading scorer with 2,099 career points and current nurse at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, signed an eight-week contract last April to help along the frontlines at North Shore University Hospital in Long Island.
“Here in Erie, it wasn’t bad at the start,” Rinfrette said. “We were actually getting called off at work because they weren’t doing as many surgeries. It was a responsibility to go and I didn’t really have any reason not to. I’m pretty young and healthy, so I figured I should go do my part and help if I could.”
That desire to help is what got Rinfrette in the nursing field to begin with.
While in high school, she worked as a nurse’s aide and began developing a passion for taking care of people and being a bright spot for them while in a vulnerable state. Rinfrette also wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Molly, who’s also a nurse.
“I always grew up having people tell me how good of a nurse she was and how much of an impact she’s made on them,” Rinfrette said.
Following her graduation from Pitt-Bradford, Rinfrette worked at Bradford Regional Medical Center before moving to Erie for her current job as a nurse at Saint Vincent on a cardiology floor.
Although she eventually saw it firsthand, Rinfrette put herself in the position of other nurses working tirelessly in COVID-19 hotspots with large patient loads, another reason why she believed it was her duty to travel to New York to help on the frontlines.
“There’s really no way to prepare for that because in our lifetime, we’ve never really seen anything quite like this, so I just tried to keep in mind what I was going for and knowing that I was going to help and to make a difference,” Rinfrette said. “Of course I was scared, but just keeping that in the back of my head was what really kept me going — that I was making a difference.”
Rinfrette’s work schedule in Long Island consisted of four 12-hour shifts during the week and 12-hour shifts every other weekend. During the eight-week period, she stayed in a hotel and wasn’t allowed to wear her own scrubs, instead issued different scrubs that were supplied by the hospital.
Her shifts consisted of performing assessments on patients, passing out medications and proning, which involves turning intubated patients onto their stomachs to help them better breathe.
Rinfrette described the environment as “crazy” and said the hospital itself increased capacity by about 250 beds.
“Every day was kind of different in an aspect of how critical your patients were going to be when you walked in, but when I first got there, it was pretty overwhelming seeing how frequently people were needing to be intubated,” she said.
“There’s rapid responses and code blues. Normally in a hospital, those are pretty rare occurrences, but that’s when a patient’s really going downhill, and when I first got there, every probably half an hour you would hear over the speaker a rapid response or a code blue — patients were that sick and it happened pretty frequently, so that was crazy.”
The novelty of the virus and its symptoms and effects were among the challenges for Rinfrette and the rest of the hospital staff. That, as well as the virus’ indiscrimination paired with the absence of guests and family visits further worsened the situation.
“The patients are so confused and want to know what’s going on and why they aren’t getting better. Trying to explain something that we don’t even really know that much about to patients that are scared and don’t have their families there, that was probably one of the hardest things,” Rinfrette said. “Not being able to have their families there, if someone was going downhill, we would have to FaceTime with patients’ families. It was really hard.
“I feel some people don’t realize that young people do get really sick from this.
“(COVID-19’s) a real thing. We need to think about others as well. You might not think that you’re at high of a risk for it, but there’s people around you that you might not realize have autoimmune issues, might have other pre-existing conditions and you can get others sick whether you’re sick or not.”
The grind of Rinfrette’s job and the absence of any in-person contact with her family and friends took a toll on her as well.
But the support from those people, conversations with her mother before and after each shift as well as the gifts and food she received from them helped Rinfrette persist through the eight weeks.
The lessons she learned from playing basketball and studying through nursing school, like having a strong mentality and work ethic, also proved to be beneficial during her time in New York.
“I would say (nursing school and sports) was what drove me to do it, just being part of a team and helping. It was like a challenge,” Rinfrette said. “I feel like I was challenged every possible way — physically, mentally, emotionally.
“It was quite the learning experience as well … I don’t even know how to describe it, I just saw so many sick patients and I feel like going to New York City, it was so eye-opening because we don’t really see here how bad the virus is. Going there and getting to experience it firsthand was very eye-opening.”
Rinfrette left for New York on April 18 and returned to Erie on June 14. Since returning, she said she’s more educated on how to take care of sick patients as well as herself and friends.
After seeing firsthand the effect COVID-19 can have on people across various ages in the one of the country’s several hotspots, Rinfrette not only continues to do her part in caring for COVID patients in Erie, but is also relaying the seriousness of the virus and the importance of taking caution.
“If you have the ability to help someone or help others, it’s important to do that,” Rinfrette said. “It was scary to go (to New York), but it was nice to see it firsthand because I feel like a lot of people that aren’t living in urban areas don’t realize how serious it is and how fast it can spread
“We need to take it seriously.”