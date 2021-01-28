Following new recommendations from multiple county health departments, the Section 6 Executive Committee voted Thursday to postpone the high school wrestling season from this winter to spring.
Initially part of the high-risk sports approved to begin play Feb. 1, the Western New York wrestling season is now moved to the spring season (May 10-June 30).
“Our Executive Committee met with representatives from all five counties and chose to follow the pleas of our health officials and the CDC, to pause our wrestling season,” said Section 6 President Brett Banker. “We never discussed canceling wrestling completely although that was an option. We know that a move to spring may cause conflicts with athletes and coaches, however we are thankful we had this alternative.”
In an email Thursday afternoon, Section 5 Executive Director Kathy Hoyt confirmed the section still plans to move forward with wrestling.
Basketball and ice hockey remain on the winter high-risk schedule for Feb. 1-March 27.
Spring sports, which could conflict with wrestling, include baseball, softball, tennis, lacrosse and track and field. Section 6 also voted to inform the NYSPHSAA it will not participate in spring state competition; the state association had already canceled championships and regionals for the fall and winter.
“As difficult as it was, by removing our teams from state competition in the spring, we can now extend our calendars and offer more contests for our athletes,” Banker noted. “We anticipate that with this move, our athletes will likely complete full seasons, which they lost last year.”
— In a joint statement Wednesday night, the leaders of five Western New York county health departments (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara), recommended the postponement or cancelation of youth and amateur wrestling “to a later date, wen community transmission of COVID-19 is significantly lower.”
The statement recommended “Coaching staff and parents should consider promoting individual training and distanced group exercises.” The directors noted that wrestling requires competitors to be in close proximity “for extended periods of time,” and that masks are not recommended during a wrestling bout due to a choking hazard.
The revised wrestling guidance cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report on a large COVID outbreak associated with a wrestling tournament in Florida in December 2020, and stated similar circumstances could arise in a a Western New York tournament.
— Section 6’s Thursday statement also clarified its position on fan attendance at indoor, high-risk events. Spectators are currently not allowed to attend basketball games, but that could be subject to change.
“We are prepared to reassess where we are with infection rates and other data, the week of February 22,” Banker said. “We certainly want families to be able to watch their athletes compete. But we need to offer districts the opportunity first to roll out protocols and gauge how successful they are.”