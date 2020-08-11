ST. BONAVENTURE — Though uncertain if there will be a season or when it will begin, St. Bonaventure’s women’s basketball players returned to campus July 25, a week after the men’s team.
All players on both teams had to submit a negative COVID-19 test before they were allowed back, and all were tested again when they arrived on campus. Those on-campus tests were negative and individual workouts then began.
“(The trainers) did exhaustive protocols to get everybody back safely, and I’m so darn proud that 50 people within the men’s and women’s basketball programs were tested and there wasn’t a positive within that group,” fifth-year Bonnies women’s coach Jesse Fleming noted in a Zoom call with local media on Monday afternoon.
“IT’S GREAT to get some energy around this campus, great to hear the ball bouncing,” Fleming said. “It’s been so long (since we’ve seen our kids). I love this time of year, and even though we’re in a different situation it’s nice to see them and how excited they are to see each other.
“We’re focusing on the season is going to start on time, and we’re preparing just like any other time at this time of year. We’re putting our blinders on, respectful to the national situation. We’re taking every safety protocol.”
ST. BONAVENTURE’S 2019-20 season ended March 3 with a 72-54 loss to Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Tournament’s first round, making it six straight losses and a 7-23 record. It hasn’t been the best of stretches under Fleming, but he appears confident going into this season. Part of that stems from the virtual offseason program. There have been very few positives from this pandemic, but Fleming spoke to a silver lining.
“We did a bunch of team Zooms just like everybody else, and we basically put in our whole offensive, defensive and special teams philosophies. We watched tape all summer, and it’s something that I wish I’d done a couple years ago. You could ask our players what we value offensively and defensively and they would know it more than any other year. We had a great summer getting on the same page, and they’re coming back knowing what’s expected of them. I don’t know if that translates to wins and losses, but I feel better that they’ve already been put into leadership positions earlier in the process.”
SET TO HIT the court this upcoming season are four returning starters and a group of players behind them of whom Fleming is proud. The returners include senior forward Emily Calabrese (eight points per game last season), senior guard Jurnee President (seven), junior guard Asianae Johnson (13) and junior guard Deja Francis (11).
“We’re going to run a lot of the same stuff we did last year and just get better,” Fleming said. “I thought we were in a good place in the packages we were running, we just have to get better at running them. Deja really came on at the end of the year – we’re going to put the ball in her hands and have her create for others. Asianae might feel slighted she didn’t make an All-Conference team but we have to win more games. Emily is a four-year starter.”
Behind the four starters is a group led by sophomore guard Olivia Brown (seven points per game), who had a productive freshman year and started nine games last season. Tori Harris, a transfer from James Madison, sat out last year due to NCAA rules and will have two seasons of eligibility. The sister of NBA player Tobias Harris, she practiced with the team last season and often received Fleming’s praise.
Freshman Maddie Dziezgowski and Morgan Gentile also join the team, as does grad transfer Star Fitzgerald-Greer. Another transfer, I’yanna Lops, will be eligible beginning in mid-January.
“We were last in the league in rebounding,” Fleming said. “We needed to get some size, and Star (6-foot-2) brings some great size for us. I’yanna is another one, just size and length, what we’ve been trying to bring in.”
Lastly, Carrie Jornlin is expected to return from injury, and the bench will be shored up by returners Kaityn Parker and Claire Cody.
“I’m really excited about our team,” Fleming said. “I brought my whole staff back and basically have our top six players return. We are not reinventing the wheel, just being able to get more things accomplished quicker. Everyone speaks the same language. We are really revitalized and excited for this year and we’re ready to get to work. I love the core we have.”
THE ATLANTIC 10 pairings for the women’s team were announced Aug. 3. The Bonnies will host Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham, La Salle, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis and VCU. They will play at Davidson, Duquesne, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle Massachusetts, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s looking to improve on last year’s 4-12 record in conference play. The non-conference slate, if there is one, is to start in November. St. John’s, Canisius, Buffalo, Niagara and Binghamton are among the teams slated to play the Bonnies if those games occur but the non-conference schedule has not been announced yet.
“We’re going to play,” Fleming said. “That’s been my message from Day 1. I don’t know when it’s going to be; I hope it’s November but we’re going to be the team that’s ready to go whenever that is.
“We want to make winning decisions,” Fleming continued. “Wearing a mask is a winning decision. Social distancing is a winning decision. Making decisions so we can play basketball and win games. Framing every decision on that. Be a winner, sacrifice a little bit so we can have the success we want to have.”