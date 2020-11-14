ST. BONAVENTURE — Fifth-year St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jesse Fleming and his team are on the court daily at 6:30 a.m. for practice in preparation for a season that at one point was uncertain.
Now it looks as if a season will be played – though things could change at any minute – and Fleming is excited where the Bonnies are situated.
“I’m really excited for the start of the season,” he said in a Zoom call with local media on Thursday afternoon. “It’s been an amazing fall to be able to work on basketball, building a team, building our culture, building what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively.”
Last year’s Bonnies finished 7-23, their fourth-straight 20-loss season. That follows an unprecedented run of prosperity. No one could have expected the team to continue the level of play that got it to the NCAA Tournament twice in five seasons. Now, though, Fleming is proactive in his thoughts that the level of experience on the 2020-21 team could push through and reach the top half of the Atlantic 10.
“We’re excited about our depth, our experience and our newcomers,” he said. “We know there’s a lot of things we have to improve on from finishing games last season. We have to be a better team defensively, have to foul less, have to share the ball more. Our players have taken that to heart and I’m pleased with where we’re at right now.”
THAT EXPERIENCE comes in the form of returning guards Asianae Johnson (junior), Olivia Brown (sophomore), Deja Francis (junior) and Jurnee President (senior), as well as forward Emily Calabrese (senior). All five averaged 24 or more minutes and played in all 30 of the Bonnies’ games a year ago.
“We’re an experienced team,” Fleming said. “Our players have been in a lot of tight games. We’ve won some, lost some. Their leadership (in practice) is the kind you don’t develop by telling someone. Everybody has a role (and are) doing their jobs as a leader. There’s been a lot of growth.”
This level of experience is paramount in an offseason where the players were not on campus from March to July. The Bonnies’ season ended before the pandemic struck the nation, but they didn’t have on-campus opportunities for coaching. They had to find alternative ways to stay in shape and get shots up while at home away from the Reilly Center. Now they’re back on campus and have been conducting themselves in a safe manner which has contributed to St. Bonaventure keeping its coronavirus case count low.
“I give the players and staff all the credit with their focus and their commitment to doing things the right way on and off the court,” Fleming said. “They’ve gone above and beyond. They’re super locked in, their priorities are in the right places and they’ve worked to get our team better every single day.”
ON MONDAY, the Atlantic 10 announced its preseason poll and all-conference teams. The Bonnies were picked to finish 12th of 14 (ahead of Saint Joseph’s and George Mason), while Johnson was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team. A season ago, she averaged nearly 13 points and six rebounds per game.
“Asianae is really serious about her game every single day,” Fleming said. “She doesn’t miss a day of extra work. It’s a real workout. It’s about her building herself up and expecting a ton out of herself. She has to be more consistent and she’s worked on that. I hope when the lights come on that shines through because she deserves it.”
IN ADDITION to the returning players, there is also a crop of newcomers. Two, redshirt junior guard Tori Harris and sophomore forward I’yanna Lops, are transfers from James Madison and Cal State-Bakersfield, respectively. They were with the team all last season practicing, though they were ineligible to play due to NCAA transfer rules. Harris is now eligible, Lops will be in January.
“Tori and I’yanna have been through a year, so that has really helped,” Fleming said. “Everybody throws around ‘culture’ but there’s something to be said about, ‘hey, this is how we do things. No debate.’ This is how we do it and because of that we can focus on the basketball part and actually getting better. That’s been huge.”
Newcomers to the team include freshmen Morgan Gentile, Maddie Dziezgowski and Mia Kulenovic. Redshirt sophomore forward Carrie Jornlin returns from injury, while sophomore Kaitlyn Parker and redshirt freshman Claire Cody shore up the bench for a team that’s not lacking in depth.
“First time in a long time I’m feeling like 90 percent of my time is coaching basketball,” Fleming said. “With all the experience (on the roster) I don’t think about the little stuff anymore. It’s about basketball. Newcomers come in and they know how things go. Older kids are modeling it. They can focus on getting better as basketball players.”
LOOKING AT the deficiencies heading into this season, Fleming focused on developing and recruiting ‘two-way players.’
“I want people who can play on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Can you guard your position? Can you go on the other end and score or contribute. That’s what we hit with them. The more you show me how many positions you can guard, things you can do on the offensive side, the more opportunity you’re going to have.”
The Bonnies, historically a stout defensive team, allowed better than 66 points per game last season. They were also outrebounded by a nearly 38-32 margin per game. That contributed to 13 losses by 12 points or fewer.
“We need to defend better,” Fleming said. “That will make us a better offensive team. We got bigger overall. We needed to get bigger and longer and that’s something we’ve done. We were too small, couldn’t affect shots, passing lanes or affect vision. We’ve gotten bigger, and that helps us overall. There’s a care and an attitude of ‘I need to get stops, I need to get rebounds in my position, take advantage of opportunities when I get them on the offensive end.’ I’ve been pleased with our growth there.
“To sit here after everything that’s happened and say that we’re so far ahead of what we have execution-wise and defensive-wise compared to where we were at this time last year, that’s unheard of. We’re so fortunate.”