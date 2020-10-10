BELMONT — Five individuals and one team were inducted into the Genesee Valley Central School Athletics Wall of Fame during a halftime ceremony at the boys soccer team’s home opener earlier this month. Cole Finnemore, Brian Edmister III, Chris Waite, Kirk Spangler, Kari Baker and the 1999-00 boys volleyball team made up this year’s honorees.
Following is a brief bio on each new member:
Cole Finnemore
A 2005 GV graduate, Finnemore was a tri-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and tennis. Finnemore was a first team Allegany County soccer all-star in 2003 and ‘04 and the Section 5 Class D boys soccer championship MVP in 2004. He was also a first team Allegany County basketball all-star in ‘04. Finnemore went on to play soccer at Alfred State, where he earned All-Western New York Athletic Conference honors and was the team’s offensive MVP in 2006.
Brian Edmister III
A 2013 GV graduate, Edmister was a tri-sport athlete in swimming, soccer and track and field. Edmister was named the Allegany-Steuben County Swimmer of the Year in 2013 and remains the Section 5 Class C record-holder in the 100 backstroke. In 2012-13, he was a member of the winning Section 5 state team.
Edmister went on to Hartwick College, where he was a Super 8 finalist in each of his four years in the 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke and was a two-time Academic All-American.
Chris Waite
A 2006 GV graduate, Waite was a five-year wrestler and team captain in 2006 and ‘06. Waite was a Section 5 Class B runner-up in 2005 and won the sectional title and finished fourth at the state qualifier in ‘06. After high school, Waite finished first in the Navy Powerlifting Competition in 2009 and the Eade’s American Bodybuilding Show (2012) and was a super heavyweight finisher in the Mr. and Mrs. Buffalo competition in 2014 and ‘15.
Kirk Spangler
A 1976 Angelica Central School grad, Spangler was a four-year athlete in soccer, basketball and baseball and a two-year member of the golf team. Spangler was a member of the 1974 Section 5 championship basketball team and the 1975 Section 5 championship soccer team and was a county baseball all-star in 1974 and ‘75. He’s served as an official scorer in soccer (42 years), softball (18 years) and basketball (17 years). He was also an official for the Southern Tier Amateur Soccer League for 20 years.
Kari Baker
A 1992 Belmont Central School grad, Baker was a three-sport athlete in soccer, softball and cheerleading. She was a four-time Allegany County all-star in soccer and was named the 1991 Allegany County soccer MVP. Baker set the program record for goals scored with 46.
The 1999-00 boys volleyball team
Genesee Valley’s 1999-00 boys volleyball team went unbeaten at 14-0, won the county championship and sportsmanship award and was ranked No. 2 in its class by the NYS Boys Volleyball Coaches Association.
The team was coached by Paul Furlong and members included Ben Schell, Aaron Schell, Patrick Ford, Erok VanDyke, Brandon Houle, Richard Harding, Tom Kewley, Eric Case, Matt Gehl, Tim Clapp and Tim Lyon. Ford was named first team all-state and league MVP, VanDyke was named second team all-state, county MVP and first team all-county, Kewley was chosen to the all-county first team and Ben Schell was named first team all-league.