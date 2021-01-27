ST. BONAVENTURE — On this night, he could be found along the perimeter, aiming to refine a lesser-used aspect of his game.
On Sunday, less than 24 hours after his late-game surge helped the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to a 65-61 road win over Duquesne, Jalen Adaway stood alone on the Reilly Center practice floor, putting himself through a shooting drill with the help of its trusty rebounding machine. The only sound came from the occasional bounce of the ball and the song he had quietly playing from the RC speakers.
On most other nights, however, the junior forward can be found at the basket or, most enjoyably for fans, above the rim.
The Bonnies have very visibly adjusted their offensive approach this season, using more cuts, ball screens and baseline action to create higher-percentage chances. This, of course, was to play to its personnel — it has a quality passing center in Osun Osunniyi, long, athletic wings in Adaway and Dominick Welch and a heady point guard in Kyle Lofton.
It was also done out of necessity; Bona, again, isn’t the greatest shooting team, currently sitting last in the Atlantic 10 in 3s per game (5.0) and 12th in 3-point percentage (.300).
And Adaway, individually, has been central to the attack.
THE LOGANSPORT, Ind., native has thrived along the baseline, and in the paint, using his patience and uncanny leaping ability to finish a number of two-handed jams and other easier looks inside.
He plays within himself, making him an almost perfect complementary piece to fellow scorers Welch, Lofton and Jaren Holmes. It’s why, after his 11-of-12 effort against Saint Joe’s, he was No. 1 nationally in field goal percentage at over 70 percent, and why, after nine games, at 6-foot-5, he still ranks 43rd at 57.1 percent.
As a team, Bona has begun to click within this system.
Last week, Hoop Vision’s Jordan Sperber posted a video snippet of the Bonnies executing the same unique play in their wins over Fordham and Duquesne (at home). In it, they pair a strongside blade cut (from the wing through the middle of the lane) with a weakside corner cut from Adaway for the lob.
It’s fun to watch. And it’s part of what coach Mark Schmidt does best.
THESE wrinkles are what’s allowed Bona, even on the cold shooting nights, to have some success offensively. It’s why the Bonnies, even with one of the smallest lineups in the league, are plus-96 in the paint this season, having outscored their opponents in every game. It’s what fueled their second-half assault against VCU and what allowed them to score just enough in those two wins against a smothering Dukes defense.
“(Duquesne) did a really good job of trying to deny stuff, trying to take us out of our offense,” Schmidt said after Saturday’s contest. “And we were back cutting, and we need to do that, and Jalen’s a really good guy playing on the baseline.
“But we’ve got to continue to get better, our execution has to get better, we’ve got to flow into things; when they take things away, we can’t get stagnant (and) sometimes we do. But that back cutting stuff, ‘Shoon does a really good job of making some passes.”
And he does.
Osunniyi has continued to struggle from a scoring standpoint, going the last seven games without a double-digit outing. And still, he’s found a way to contribute offensively, totaling 15 assists over his last four contests, including a career-high seven at Fordham.
THESE Bonnies (8-1, 6-1), despite those scoring struggles, in the face of a rotation that’s become dangerously thin, have found a way to maximize their strengths. Individually, they’ve come to embrace their roles, leverage the balance they boast.
It’s a big part of why they’re in the position they are:
On a six-game win streak, atop the conference standings and receiving Top 25 votes.
“You know, we have an amazing group of guys,” said Adaway, one of five Bonnies averaging between 10 and 15 points per game. “Our chemistry is through the roof, everybody’s character and just their attitude each and every day. I’m so blessed to be part of such a group, along with our coaching staff and the program as a whole.”
Bona, though, still has plenty it wants to prove nearing the midway point of the league campaign.
“We feel good, but we’re not comfortable,” Schmidt said. “Like I tell the guys all the time, the only thing that’s guaranteed is eight wins and six wins in the league, and that’s not enough. If we want to compete for a title, six wins in the A-10 is not enough. We’ve got to continue to be motivated, not get comfortable and understand we have a lot of work ahead of us.
“We’ve gotten off to a good start and it’s put us in a good place, but we gotta finish it. There’s 18 games in a season and we’re not even halfway through yet, so we just gotta continue to work at it.”