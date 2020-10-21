WELLSVILLE — The Fillmore boys soccer team continued one streak while ending another.
Mason Cool and Mitch Ward tallied on either side of halftime to key the Eagles to a 2-0 blanking of Wellsville in a battle between the top two outfits in Allegany County Division I on Tuesday night.
In doing so, Fillmore remained unbeaten at 6-0 (5-0) and ahead of the Lions at the top of the league standings and also handed Wellsville its first loss after a 4-0-1 start (3-1-1). Luke Colombo and Dylan Valentine each made one save to earn a share of the shutout, the Eagles’ third of the year.
And while his own defense again was stout, the Lions nearly matched that effort, with sophomore keeper Logan Dunbar coming up with nine big saves. In the end, it was a matchup befitting two Allegany County heavyweights.
“”It wasn’t a great game to watch; the majority of it was played in the middle 40,” Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen acknowledged. “It was just one of those games between two battling teams, two teams that are sparring. It reminded me of the early rounds in boxing — nobody really wanted to commit much and you end up playing rope-a-dope.
“I’m gonna hide behind the fact that good teams sometimes wing ugly,” he added, before adding of Dunbar’s effort, “he did a phenomenal job in net. He pretty much kept them in the game.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Genesee Valley 3, Scio 0
BELMONT — William Scholes tallied off a Trent Scott pass at 35:28 and Genesee Valley maintained that narrow advantage throughout.
Scholes and Christian Tuttle added a pair of late insurance markers, with 2:32 and 23 seconds remaining, respectively, to help secure the outcome. Keegan McKnight made seven saves to preserve the shutout. “It was 1-0 for the first 77 minutes and we were able to just pop a couple in at the end,” said GV coach Ryan McKnight, whose team has won two-straight following a 0-3-1 start.
Corey Bolzan made nine stops for Scio (2-4-1).
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
BOLIVAR — Mark Pangburn notched a pair of goals as Bolivar-Richburg snapped a three-game losing streak.
Rudy Polk and Dom Baldwin picked up the assists on those markers while Polk opened the scoring and Wayne Karnuth made eight saves for the Wolverines (3-2-1).
Logan Lewis scored off a feed from Tanner Lewis and Jarrett Campbell stopped eight shots for Cuba-Rushford (1-3-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 5, Friendship 0
HOUGHTON — Simon Sardina notched a pair of goals while Henry Sardina, Duy Lee and Warren Torraca added one apiece to power Houghton.
Malachi DeGolyer posted two assists while Anna Huizenga chipped in a helper for the Panthers (3-2). Chris Habecker needed just one save for the shutout.
Atlin Moore made 11 saves for Friendship (0-3).
SENECA HIGHLANDS IU 9 Elk County Catholic 2, Port Allegany 1
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Edward Messineo collected both goals as ECC avenged a 1-0 blanking by Port Allegany just three days earlier.
Messineo gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead 15 minutes in and provided the game-winner with 13 minutes remaining. Scott Fuller scored off an Aiden Emerick feed early in the second half before the Gators fell behind for good.
Ty Guilds made seven saves for Port Allegany (4-8-1) while Ryan Jovenitti stopped three shots for ECC.
Galeton 5, Coudersport 3
GALETON, Pa. — Coudersport managed to tie it twice (at 1-1 and 2-2) and trailed by just one (4-3) late, but ultimately fell short.
Jacob Hooftallen netted a pair of penalty kick markers and assisted on a goal by Ethan Ross for the Falcons, who fell to Galeton for the second time this year (the other game being a 4-3 outcome).
Rosalyn Page made eight saves in the loss.