FILLMORE — Despite losing most of the scoring and rebounding from last year’s 16-5 squad, the Fillmore boys basketball team continues to be one of Allegany County’s dominant programs.
Led by six seniors, the Eagles have started this season 5-1, dispelling any chance of a “rebuilding” year.
“We lost about 90% of our scoring and rebounding from last season to graduation,” second-year coach Randy Crouch said. “All of (our seniors) should be key contributors.”
Crouch returns senior guard Dylan Valentine, who averaged seven points and three rebounds per game last season. Outside of Valentine, it has been the improvement of players such as Hayden Rust, Aaron Buck, Colby Wolfer and Mason Cool that Crouch has relied on.
“We will rely heavily on their leadership,” Crouch said of his senior class. “Valentine and (senior guard Isaiah) Voss should provide consistent scoring.”
While Valentine and Voss anchor the backcourt, Fillmore will rely on a trio of forwards to man the paint.
Crouch said that Will Roeske, Matt Majoros and Luke Colombo, all underclassmen, will combine to create a “three-headed monster” in the frontcourt.
“(They) are going to need to provide our interior presence against the size of the other teams in Allegany County,” Crouch said.
The Eagles started the 2020-21 season by winning four-consecutive games, including a narrow 55-52 victory over Bolivar-Richburg. Fillmore’s only setback came in a 72-67 loss to Class B2 foe Wellsville.
“If we can play with energy and pace on both ends of the floor, we should be able to compete,” Crouch said. “In this, of all seasons, we are just thankful for the chance to do that.”
At the opposite end of the county, B-R returns all but two players from a season ago. Head coach Jeff Margeson hopes that his now-experienced core can build off of a 6-15 finish last year and become a force in the league.
“We will be looking for our five sophomores from last year to step up and build upon the lessons they learned last winter,” Margeson said.
Landon Danaher, a 6-1 guard, returns after averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his sophomore season. Camdyn MacDonell will be one of Margeson’s go-to players in the post, as the junior center returns after averaging 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds last year.
“Despite our youth, we felt that we played extremely competitive basketball last season, and we’re excited to show the growth and maturity that has occurred during the offseason,” Margeson said.
The Wolverines will add senior forward Daniel Baldwin to the mix, who missed last season due to injury. Baldwin’s younger brother, David, and his fellow sophomore Evan Pinney will see time after being pulled up from what Margeson called a “crowded” JV team.
“We are hoping that they get the experience and knowledge this year that benefited our juniors last year.”
B-R has started slow at 2-4, but three of its four losses have been to Class B schools, including two setbacks to Wellsville and one to Olean. The Wolverines own wins over Genesee Valley and fellow Class C opponent Cuba-Rushford.
“I can say in talking to our team that these men are excited to get the chance to play and are coming into this season with a passion and motivation that makes me proud as a coach,” Margeson. “They have worked hard in the weight room and there is an overall focus in their eyes that makes me eager to get going.”
ANDOVER
Coach: John Dougherty League: Allegany County Div. II 2019-20 record/postseason: 5-16; Romulus (L, 86-48, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round) Roster: Cormac Brown (5-11, jr., G), Derek Perkins (5-9, fr., G), Spencer Cook (5-10, sr., G), Brody Carlin (5-5, so., G), Greg Reilly (6-1, so., F), Chris Walker (6-0, sr., F), Will Kent (6-1, so., F), Aiden Meehan (5-8, so., G), Austin VanCuren (5-9, fr., F), Rich York (6-2, jr., F), Kohler Niedermaier (6-6, so., F/C)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Jeff Margeson League: Allegany County Div. I 2019-20 record/postseason: 6-15; Wheatland-Chili (L, 50-49, Sec. 5 Class C3 first round) Roster: Landon Danaher (6-1, jr., G, 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds), Camdyn MacDonell (6-3, jr., C, 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds), Wyatt Karnuth (6-2, jr., F, 2.6 points, 5.7 rebounds), Brayden Ellis (5-9, jr., G, 3.5 points), Matt Mitchell (5-10, jr., F, 2.0 rebounds), Daniel Baldwin (6-6, sr., C), David Baldwin (6-1, so., F), Evan Pinney (5-10, so., G), Jason Greeson (5-10, sr., G) From the coach: (see above)
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Bryce Ryan League: Allegany County Div. I 2019-20 record/postseason: 10-10; Warsaw (W, 45-42, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round), Perry (L, 59-45, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinal) Roster: Zack Eddy (5-9, sr., G), Jack Frank (5-9, so., G), Trent Chamberlain (6-1, sr., G), Brayden Lavery (5-10, jr., G/F), Landon Wight (6-1, sr., G), Jacob Smith (5-7, so., G), Hunter Williams (5-10, sr., F), Nathan Burdick (6-3, sr., F/C), Austin Clement (6-0, jr., F)
FILLMORE
Coach: Randy Crouch League: Allegany County Div. I 2019-20 record/postseason: 16-5; Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 63-46, Sec. 5 Class D1 first round), Honeoye (L, 55-39, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal) Roster: Dylan Valentine (6-0, sr., G, 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds), Isaiah Voss (6-0, sr., G), Hayden Rust (5-11, sr., G), Carter Sisson (5-10, jr., G), Aaron Buck (5-11, sr., G), Zach Sisson (5-11, fr., G), Colby Wolfer (5-10, sr., G), Matt Majoros (6-3, jr., F), Mitchell Ward (5-10, sr., G), Mason Cool (6-1, sr., F), Luke Colombo (6-2, so., F), Will Roeske (6-7, jr., C) From the coach: (see above)
FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Cory Hills League: Allegany County Div. I 2019-20 record/postseason: 2-17; Houghton (L, 72-30, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round) Roster: Atlin Moore (5-10, sr., G/F), Pehton Moore (5-10, sr., C), Devon Ross (5-8, so., G), Dekota Stewart (6-2, sr., F), Jacob Golden (5-9, jr., G), Ian Romero (6-1, sr., F), Taylor Moore (5-8, so., G), John Outman (6-2, sr., C), Garrett Miller (5-10, so., C), Hunter Hill (5-8, so., C)
GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Lintz Bliven League: Allegany County Div. I 2019-20 record/postseason: 18-5; Eugenio Maria (W, 77-68, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal), Batavia-Notre Dame (W, 59-54, Sec. 5 Class D1 semifinal), Avoca (L, 80-58, Sec. 5 Class D1 championship)
HINSDALE
Coach: Gary Cuddy League: Allegany County Div. II 2019-20 record/postseason: no team Roster: Cody Barton (6-1, fr.), Zach Byrne (6-0, jr.), Ethan Cashimere (5-9, jr.), Sam Cashimere (5-9, jr.), Jacob Elliott (5-9, so.), Parker Keenan (5-10, jr.), Nate Fowler (6-2, so.), Xander Pascucci (6-1, so.), Austin White (5-7, so.), Jeff Rossman (6-3, sr.) From the coach: “(We’re a) very young team. (We) did not field a varsity team last year, so we don’t have varsity experience from last season. The boys are enthusiastic about returning to varsity-level competition this year.”
SCIO
Coach: Dillon McFall League: Allegany County Div. II 2019-20 record/postseason: 16-5; Romulus (L, 61-49, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal) Roster: Cam Louks (6-2, sr., G/F, 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists), Cory Bolzan (5-8, sr., G), Wes Gates (5-7, sr., G), Nate Ford (5-8, jr., G), Brendan Loucks (6-0, so., G/F), Ayden Faulkner (6-1, so., F), Dan Fuller (5-10, so., F), Tyler Nickerson (5-8, fr., F) From the coach: “We are excited to be playing. We bring back Cam (Loucks), and will rely on him quite often. I would anticipate a pretty big year for (him) this season. If our younger players step up and contribute, we will exceed expectations.”
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Raymie Auman League: Independent 2019-20 record/postseason: 11-11; Mynderse (W, 66-39, Sec. 5 Class B2 quarterfinal), Wayland-Cohocton (L, 54-52, Sec. 5 Class B2 semifinal) WHITESVILLE Coach: Scott Bledsoe League: Allegany County Div. II 2019-20 record/postseason: 2-18; Bradford (L, 90-36, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round) Roster: Chris Gullett (5-10, sr., G), Brendal Jackson (5-8, sr., G), Gavin Cutler (6-2, so., G/F), CJ Estep (5-5, so., G), Lucas Erdmann (5-9, jr., G/F), Ian Middaugh (6-2, sr., G/F), Colby Gaines (5-10, sr., G/F), Justin Waters (6-2, jr., F/C), Dylan Acor (5-11, jr., C), Spencer Mattison (5-10, jr., C)