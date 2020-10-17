HINSDALE — It’s a bit of a rebuilding year, John Fitzpatrick acknowledged.
After a four-year renaissance in which it went 50-21-5 and won a Section 5 Class D2 title in 2018, the Hinsdale girls soccer team has entered a transitional period, with a handful of first-year players, three girls who joined as a result of the postponed volleyball season and a 16-player roster that features eight freshmen and sophomores.
And so, for now, the Bobcats can wade through this kind of result.
Hope (assist) and Grace Russell each scored twice to lead Fillmore to an 8-0 triumph over Hinsdale in an Allegany County Division I matchup Friday. Zoey Beardsley, Morgan Byer, Sophia Templeton and Torann Wolfer all had a goal and a helper and Rachel Hatch had two assists for the Eagles.
Preslee Miller needed three saves to earn the shutout for Fillmore (6-0), which has outscored opponents, 31-4 on the year, while Haylee Jozwiak came up with 23 stops for the Bobcats (0-4-1).