FILLMORE — Grace Russell scored four goals to lead the Fillmore girls soccer team past Belfast, 6-0, in the first game of the season on Saturday.
Russell put the Eagles on the board in the 17th minute with a shot past the keeper after an assist from Malory DeRock. Fillmore took a two goal lead into halftime following a Shelby Beardsley goal that was assisted by Sophia Templeton in the 34th minute.
The Fillmore offense started to click on all cylinders in the second half as it pushed across four goals. Russell quickly completed her hat-trick by scoring in the first and fourth minute of the half. She was assisted by Morgan Byer and Hope Russell, respectively. Grace Russell added her fourth goal of the game at the 58th minute off a pass from Templeton. Templeton added a goal of her own in the final two minutes of the game.
“It was great to get on the field and play, recognize our four seniors, and overall played a solid game,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Belfast played good organized defense in the first half. We had our chances but their keeper also did a very good job in net. Early in the second half we started clicking and found the net.”
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made five saves, while Belfast’s Kaitlyn Salder made 17 stops.
“It was great to celebrate senior night, as we aren’t taking anything for granted,” Beardsley said. “Seniors always set the tone for how a season might go and this preseason and in our first game they really stepped up. We have six freshman starting or playing key minutes, so we need our seniors to lead the way. For today we take the win and are thankful for each chance to step on the field.”
GIRLS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Bradford 6, St. Marys 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford girls soccer team remained undefeated with a win over St. Marys Saturday on Senior Day.
Leading the way for the Owls (8-0) was Maddi Cowburn, who tallied four goals during the afternoon. Kelsea Austin scored the other two goals and recorded two assists, while Shaw, Bosworth and Dawn Flynn each added assists as well.
Lea Kakolewski recorded three saves in goal.
ECIC DIV. III Iroquois 4, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Emily McLaughlin netted two second-half goals, while Olivia Lyons and Maddy Dennis each had for Iroquois.
Maryalice Skutnik notched a team-high two assists for the winners. Morgan Kulniszewski and Alexa Tomaka Zulawski had one assist apiece.
For Pioneer (0-1), Grace Heppner made five saves in net.
BOYS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 St. Marys 2, Port Allegany 0
ST. MARYS, Pa. — Vini Nunez and Nathaniel Eckert scored to pace St. Marys.
In the setback, Port Allegany keeper Ty Guilds had a monster game, recording 37 saves. That total is believed to be a single-game program record.
Jonathan Chamberlain had two saves for St. Marys.
Bradford 6, Galeton 5
GALETON, Pa. — Bradford rallied back from being down 3-1 after 20 minutes and being a man down to earn a win.
Gavin McGee scored a pair of goals for the Owls (8-0), while Ethan Tate, Andrew Kane, Brady Ervin and Cameron Austin added one each.
McGee also had two assists and Tripp Hoover, Austin and Jake Franz one apiece.
Galeton’s Ty Stover scored three goals, including two penalty kicks, while Jake Cochran found the back of the net twice.
Tristan Dragoone made seven stops for Bradford in net and Zach Williams had five.
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 7, Belfast 1
FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward scored a hat-trick to lead Fillmore in its first game since making a state final four appearance last season.
Isaiah Voss, Mason Cool, Zach Sisson and Carter Sisson each finished with a goal apiece. Cool registered two assists, while Carter Sisson, Zach Sisson and Zach Herring each had one.
Justin Hill tallied the only goal for Belfast off a penalty kick.
Hinsdale 0, Genesee Valley 0
BELMONT — Hinsdale and Genesee Valley played to a scoreless draw to begin their regular season schedule.
Genesee Valley finished with a game-high 15 shots, while Hinsdale only mustered up two shots. The Bobcats made 10 saves.
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Andover/Whitesville 1
BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk, Jason Greeson and Dominic Baldwin each tallied a goal to guide Bolivar-Richburg.
Mark Pangburn picked up an assist on Baldwin’s score for the Wolverines.
Andover/Whitesville’s lone goal came off the foot of Conner Phillips, who was assisted by Chris Walker.
In net, Bolivar-Richburg’s Wayne Karnuth had three saves, while Luke Edermann had 10 stops for Andover/Whitesville.