BOLIVAR — In a span of eight minutes, the Fillmore girls soccer team showed just how dominant it can be.
After surviving an early flurry of chances for Bolivar-Richburg, the Eagles played the Wolverines even for nearly 10 minutes of Friday’s Allegany County Div. I matchup. But starting with Hope Russell’s goal assisted by sister Grace with 30:01 remaining in the half, Fillmore (9-0) scored four times in just under eight minutes for a 4-0 lead, grabbing control for good until winning 6-1.
“We definitely were on our heels for just a second and once we got some possession and we just started pounding the corner, after that we realized, ‘OK,’” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “And we played it safe and pounded the corner and when you play the corners and the end line, you’re going to create chances with our front group. You give them enough chances, they’re going to find the net most of the time. They’re clicking.”
Grace Russell scored four goals and assisted on Fillmore’s other two. Sophia Templeton (3 assists) and Hope Russell tallied the other markers, while Shelby Beardsley had an assist.
“She’s the silent player,” Jon Beardsley said of Grace Russell. “The two Russell girls, they don’t talk a lot, but their skill carries them a long, long way and they understand the game. But she’s just really smart. She knows where she’s supposed to be, she’s got a good touch on the ball and when you have those two things and you’re in the right spot, you’re going to create opportunities for yourself to score and to dish out assists.
“The three of them up top, Sophia’s a little more dynamic and covers some ground and Grace and Hope are technical around the ball and a little patient. The triangle works really well there.”
McKinlee Harris scored the lone goal for B-R, on an assist from Madigan Harris, with a long shot to the upper right corner and out of reach from the goalkeeper.
Emotions got the better of both teams in the second half, as two B-R players and one from Fillmore received yellow cards after a shove escalated into a near-fight with 29 minutes remaining.
“Emotion plays a huge part of the game, all from the beginning to end and I thought we handled it really well in the first half and I thought in the second half we didn’t,” Beardsley said. “That was a little disappointing to see us not be able to ... we talk about mastering the game and not worrying about the opponent, and in the second half, we spent more time worrying about things than just mastering the game.”
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made seven saves. Malayna Ayer made nine saves for B-R (4-3).
Trailing 5-1 at halftime, B-R coach Mark Emery thought his team played a much stronger second half. The Wolverines didn’t have their starting goalkeeper due to a quarantine stemming from a positive COVID test of an in a BOCES program.
“What do you say? The better team won, I’m going to talk about my team though: I was proud of the way they played the second half,” Emery said. “I thought we did better in the second half, they got one goal on us in the second half and I think you have to look to build off things like that.
“The type of season we’re going through, I think that’s part of it, you’ve got to take your good where you can see it.”