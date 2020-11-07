FILLMORE — After losing nine seniors, including a pair of Big 30 all-stars, from last year’s 18-1-1 sectional championship-winning team, John Beardsley wasn’t sure how his team would fare this fall.
Safe to say, his Eagles haven’t missed a beat.
Grace and Hope Russell each had two goals and the duo combined for three assists to guide Fillmore to a 7-1 triumph over Wellsville in an Allegany County Division I matchup on Friday.
The Eagles finished the regular year 12-0 and got there in dominating fashion, outscoring opponents, 70-8, with only two games decided by fewer than four goals (a pair 4-2 wins over Cuba-Rushford and Wellsville). Grace and Hope Russell finished first and tied-for-second in scoring among New York Big 30 teams with 20 and 19, markers, respectively.
Fillmore, which had long since clinched its league title, also earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 5 Class D1 tournament.
“After losing (so much) last year, we were a bit of a mystery coming in,” Beardsley acknowledged, “but we couldn’t be happier with how things played out. We have a mix of youth and older experience and they blended very well this year.
“Sectionals is a big unknown — (we’re) not playing any common opponents, but we’re excited to go in as the No. 1 seed and can play at home as long as we’re winning.”
Shelby Beardsley had a goal and two helpers while Sophia Templeton and Torann Wolfer (penalty kick) also found the back of the net for Fillmore. Rachel Hatch and Morgan Byer contributed assists while Preslee Miller and Lizzy Nugent combined for five saves.
Jaylynn Mess tallied on a PK while Lauren Viglietta stopped nine shots for Wellsville (1-5-2).
ALLEGANY COUNTY DIV. I Genesee Valley 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
BELMONT — Kayci Bigelow tallied off a Natalie Broadman feed four minutes in and GV maintained control while moving to 9-3.
Still up just 1-0, Emera Aquila scored in the 20th and 35th minutes of the second half to help the Jaguars pull away. Bigelow and Sierra Burrows had the assists while Ashley Burrows turned away five shots for GV, which secured second place in the league standings with the win.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been in this situation (9-3 and near the top of the league),” GV coach Lisa Schneider said. “We’re just behind a really tough Fillmore program, and we’ll see how that plays out in the playoffs.”
She added of the narrow halftime lead, “We missed a couple of really good opportunities, we missed a penalty kick, so it was a little tighter than it should have been.”
Tara Duvall made six saves for Cuba-Rushford (1-7-2).
CCAA EAST Portville 3, Salamanca 1
SALAMANCA — Teagan Kosinski scored off a Courtney Lyle pass six minutes in and Portville held onto that lead while topping Salamanca for the second-straight night.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead into halftime before Olivia Dean gave them a 2-0 cushion in the 15th minute of the second stanza. Ryleigh John tallied in the 17th minute to cut the deficit in half for Salamanca, but Dean scored again just a minute later to help secure the outcome amid a quick flurry of goals.
Mallory Welty and Kendall Artlip had the assists on Dean’s goals while Marla Warrior aided on John’s. Faith Capito made two saves for the Panthers (9-3), who closed the season on a six-game win streak after a 3-3 start.
Makenzie Oakes made five saves for the Warriors, who finished the year 7-5.
Franklinville 0, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0, OT
CATTARAUGUS — Sarah Courtney came up with six saves to hold up her end of the bargain in a scoreless tie for Franklinville.
The Panthers closed the season 3-9-1 while the Timberwolves finished 0-11-1.
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 5, Andover/Whitesville 1
BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris (assist) collected a quartet of goals, including two within the first 10 minutes, to power B-R in its finale.
Malayna Ayers had a goal and a helper while Madigan Harris chipped in an assist for the Wolverines, who built up a 3-0 lead and notched the final two tallies to seal it. Ayers made one save in early duty while Paige Taylor returned from injury to stop six shots for B-R (8-3-1).
“That was the most together we’ve been offensively this year,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “It just seemed like we were clicking. It was only the second time we’ve had this many kids available. This mix of kids, too.
“Honestly, I think it’s shaping up nicely for the playoff run we’re about to take on.”
Zoey Lee had the lone goal while Livia Simon made seven saves for A/W (7-4).