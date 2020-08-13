OLEAN — The 13th annual Bergreen Junior Match Play Championship will be held this weekend at Bartlett Country Club.
The field of 16 junior golfers qualified for the Bergeen based on their play in the five Penn-York League tournaments. For the second-straight year, the top seed is Connor Alfieri (Smethport), who recently won the John Forrest Award as the Penn-York’s Most Outstanding Golfer for the third year in a row. The No. 2 seed is Spencer Cornelius (Bradford), who tied Alfieri with a P-Y scoring average of 73.25, but was edged for the top honor in a playoff.
The other top seeds are Curtis Barner (No. 3, Kane) and defending champion Michael Davis (No. 4, Allegany), who’s looking to become the first two-time Bergreen titleist after defeating Alfieri last summer. The field also includes Kaylin Kline (Rolling Hills), the only girl in the event, who last week won the sixth flight at the SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur.
The Women’s Golf Association, of Bartlett, is co-sponsoring the tournament to carry on the wishes of women’s association member Betty Bergreen.
Pairings and tee times:
Friday’s First Round 1. Connor Alfieri vs. Ryan Lechner, 8 a.m. 8. Andy Rohrs vs. 9. Kaylin Kline, 8 a.m. 4. Michael Davis vs. 13. Cam Crist, 8:10 a.m. 5. Kamdyn McClain vs. 12. Brady Streich, 8:10 a.m. 2. Spencer Cornelius vs. 15. Talin Stitt, 8:20 a.m. 7. Jarrett Pond vs. 10. Scott Russell, 8:20 a.m. 3. Curtis Barner vs. 14. Michael Hill, 8:30 a.m. 6. Caden Salvaggio vs. 11. Drew Keleman, 8:30 a.m.
Friday’s quarterfinals Alfieri/Lechner winner vs. Rohrs/Kline winner, 12:30 p.m. Davis/Crist winner vs. McClain/Streich winner, 12:30 p.m. Cornelius/Stitt winner vs. Pond/Russell winner, 12:40 p.m. Barner/Hill winner vs. Salvaggio/Keleman winner, 12:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Semifinals Quarterfinal winners, 8 a.m.
Saturday’s FinalsSemifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.