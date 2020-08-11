ALLEGANY — Residents of the Field of Dreams assisted living and memory care facility enjoyed live music under the pavilion of the new recreation site Monday in celebration of the facility’s one-year anniversary.
Jessica Paprocki, activities director, said the event was spread out over two days due to last week’s inclement weather.
“We hosted a celebration in-house for the one-year anniversary (Aug. 4) because unfortunately there was rain on the radar,” Paprocki explained. “It’s kind of fun because today is national s’mores day, so we’re incorporating another treat for them.”
The 88,000-square-feet, $16 million facility on North Seventh Street is owned by the Tanglewood Group of Jamestown and opened its doors in August of 2019. Owner of the Tanglewood Group is Nicholas Ferreri and chief operating officer is Terri Ingersoll.
Groundbreaking for the $500,000 recreational area, which includes the partially enclosed pavilion, paved walking paths, ponds and picnic tables, was held in early April and was constructed by Kinley Corporation of Allegany. The recreational area was recently completed and opened to residents to provide outside leisure and fun for many who had to remain inside several months due to the pandemic.
The pavilion has a full kitchen and bathroom so residents can stay at the outdoor site with their friends and family for several hours. A stocked pond also provides fishing opportunities for residents.
For more information on Field of Dreams, call (716) 543-4200.