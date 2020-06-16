As with every other athlete at the time, Mitch Faulkner found himself in uncharted waters during March and most of April.
Under normal circumstances, the Bradford native and Clarion University senior would have spent nearly every day on the golf course, either practicing or participating in tournaments with the Golden Eagles.
But once the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced in mid-March that the spring golf season would end before it even began, Faulkner was suddenly left off the links altogether as courses closed for nearly a month to even casual golfers.
“When I got home from Clarion, I didn’t touch a club for a month,” Faulkner said. “It was very different and it took me awhile for me to come to terms with it.”
And though it looked as if his collegiate golf career would end in the most unceremonious of fashions, the 22-year-old was handed a big break in early April.
The NCAA created a provision that will grant spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility as long as they are academically qualified — a box that Faulkner was able to check with his sports management major.
He will sit out the fall season, complete an internship and then hit the links for CU again after winter.
“I talked with our athletic director and our assistant AD and technically because I missed the spring season I can get another year,” Faulkner said. “I plan to stay at home and then drive up to Clarion the day before tournaments and play.”
THE GOLDEN Eagles will certainly be lucky to have Faulkner back in the fold next year.
The former Bradford High School star was named to the All-PSAC Second Team in each of the previous two seasons and helped lead Clarion as its top golfer in a competitive conference. Over the course of the fall campaign, he played 10 rounds and averaged a score of 75.9.
“I was really pushing for first team this year but there were so many talented guys from other schools that I was really OK with second,” Faulkner said. “But I feel that I represented Clarion pretty well and I’m happy with how I handled everything.
“I don’t believe I missed a start in my four years.”
Faulkner’s time in Clarion County built upon a stellar career with the Owls, where he was coached by his dad, Travis, during a great run that saw Bradford win District 9 championships from 2013-15.
Faulkner was a four-time Pennsylvania Western Regional qualifier, two-time state qualifier and three-time D9 individual champion.
Even with all of that success, it took Faulkner some time to adjust to the college game.
“It was a really big difference,” he said. “One of the main things I noticed is that in high school, my dad would just tell me to go out and hit on my own because he trusted me to know the things that I needed to work on. In college, my coach was with us every time we were at practice.”
Faulkner also learned quickly that he couldn’t approach the courses that Clarion University played the same as he did those in McKean County and surrounding District 9 courses.
“I figured out pretty quickly that I better not be hitting driver every hole because there were short courses and ripping driver wasn’t going to work,” he said with a laugh. “(I) had to hit irons and everything off the tees; it took me a year to really settle into that.”
Faulkner’s growth and all-around game was perhaps best evidenced at the 2019 Mercyhurst Fall Invitational.
There, Faulkner was tied for 10th after shooting a 75 on the first day of the event. Battling through nasty weather that featured high winds the following day, he adjusted his game to match Mother Nature and eventually shot a 73 over the final round for a two-day total of 148 and a tournament victory.
“I looked at the weather before (Monday) and my coach told me that I was going to have to be able to take care of the wind, but my game really is not suited for wind because I hit the ball high,” he said.
“I don’t know what happened that day; I felt so confident as everyone else was struggling, and shooting a 73 really surprised me … that was definitely my best round of golf in college.”
BEFORE Faulkner gears up for his extra year at Clarion, he’ll be preparing for this summer’s Southwestern New York-Northernwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament at Bartlett Country Club in Olean.
Faulkner fashioned a 1-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors in last year’s event against an incredibly talented crop of veteran golfers and should benefit from that critical year of experience.
“Last year, I was a 21-year-old that made it to the finals and I lost (to nine-time champion Chris Blocher) but I gained lots of experience on how to handle the pressure moments,” he said. “There were 120 people watching and I’ve never had to worry about people watching besides my teammates and family.”
Faulkner, who is back in Bradford and living with his family for the summer, is also attempting to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament set at Transit Valley Country Club outside of Buffalo.
Both the SWNY-NWPA and the four-ball event feature some of the region’s top golfers and the winners are usually decided by just one or two shots. Those high-pressure situations — something Faulkner has had to increasingly deal with — bring to mind the advice he got from his dad in high school that has been crucial to his success on the links.
“If you worry about a bad shot, you can end up destroying your entire round,” he said. “You need to take it one step, one shot, at a time.
“You have to have a short memory in golf, and if not, those bad shots are just going to linger.”