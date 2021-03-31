Jason Marsh admitted the logistics of putting a football season together on two weeks of practice could be a “coach’s nightmare.”
But the second-year Franklinville/Ellicottville coach, coming off an undefeated regular campaign in 2019, hasn’t lost sight of just how thrilled he is to finally have a season for his players.
Franklinville and Ellicottville both had strong basketball postseasons, lasting into Thursday and Friday last week, so F/E didn’t have its players who overlap with both sports for most or all of the first week of practice.
“As you can imagine, things have been pretty crazy,” Marsh said. “With guys overlapping with basketball … we haven’t had everybody at practice. So that’s been really crazy and we’re just really short on time from what we would normally have. Normally what we have to get three weeks in, we have two weeks, and some of that time we’re usually having double sessions. So (we’re) really just trying to figure out the schedule of what’s most important to install, what do we actually have to have in and then finding the time to get it in.
“The kids are doing the best they can, because we really believe that any day that we’re out there on that football field at this point, we feel blessed because I think a lot of us didn’t feel we were going to get this opportunity and we really just feel that we’re very lucky to have any time that we get.”
When the Titans will open their season was up in the air as of Monday, as Section 6 announced several games, including F/E’s opener at Silver Creek, had been canceled due to teams going on COVID-related pauses, including Silver Creek. Marsh said Monday the section was working to find F/E another game to replace the opener, but had no word yet. Teams only have five weeks for the regular season and two playoff weeks in the shortened “Fall II” season.
F/E has a strong core of returning players, led by senior quarterback Logan Frank, the 2019 Big 30 Player of the Year, but also several big holes to fill for the regular season Section 6 Class D champs, who made a trip to New Era Field and fell to Clymer/Sherman/Panama in the sectional championship.
“We definitely hope to contend in our class,” Marsh said. “And we are lucky that we do have a lot of veteran guys back. So that definitely helps and we’ve got some big shoes that we’ve got to try to fill. Trying to fill the shoes of Nik Logel and Zack Wolfer and Tyler Clear and Jordan Grinols, we lose a couple of guys that were really key for us last year. So finding guys to step up and replace those guys is a pretty big task. But we feel we have a really solid group of veteran guys and some pretty good guys stepping in to try to fill those shoes.”
Marsh said Frank is ready to lead as a senior and has several teammates stepping into bigger leadership roles to help him.
“We have Wyatt Chudy and Clayton Rowland, who have been kind of waiting for their time to really step to the forefront and shine,” he said. “I think we’re going to see really big things from them this year and I’m pretty sure that we expect to see some of the same out of Logan. He’s worked hard in the offseason and we’re expecting him to take a little more of that leadership role but also share that leadership role with some other guys.”
Marsh admitted F/E’s biggest question mark is on the offensive line, where it graduated two Big 30 All-Stars in Wolfer and Jordan Peplinski.
“The big thing for us is just getting our offensive line to jell,” he said. “To get them all on the same page so that they’re working as one cohesive group. I think that’s the biggest thing that we’re looking for. If we get good play out of our guys up front, we’re pretty confident in our skill guys and their abilities. Now we just have to see what the performance of our offensive line will be, especially given the short amount of time that we have to work with them.”
The Class D league lost Clymer/Sherman/Panama, as the Wolfpack moved up to Class C, but added Portville and Silver Creek, which dropped down from C, and Maple Grove, which returned after playing eight-man football last year. Randolph, Salamanca and Cattaraugus-Little Valley remain in the league from last year.
Marsh sees solid competition all around Class D.
“Portville was a really good C team last year and with them dropping down, I know they have some really good players,” he said. “Portville’s going to be really strong and Randolph played a lot of young players last year who are just going to mature even more. So I expect you’re going to see really good things out of that team as well. Then you take a look at Salamanca, going into their second year under Coach (Chad) Bartoszek and that system, that team is going to be ahead of where they were last year. They’re so big up front, they’re returning their whole offensive line, and that’s got to be a good feeling for Salamanca. I think it’s going to be a dog fight each week in Class D.”
Portville went 7-2 last year and reached the Section 6 Class C semifinals. Back at the D level but with a strong roster of returning starters and letterwinners (see below), the Panthers look like a sectional contender again.
Portville returns 10 players who started on offense, defense or both last year, nine of them seniors, including two-time Big 30 all-star running back/linebacker Jayden Lassiter.
“We have high expectations for this upcoming season,” third-year Panthers coach Josh Brooks said. “We are first and foremost so thankful for the opportunity to be able to play this spring season… Adding to the list of seniors are some very talented underclassmen and also some newcomers.
“One of Jayden’s greatest attributes is his ability to give credit to others: his offensive linemen. We are returning three offensive lineman who have started since 10th grade: Jared Zenner, Levi Ganoung and Caleb Stromberg. Stromberg will move to the center position from left tackle. We have multiple players competing for the two tackle positions.”
Hunter Griffin returns at quarterback after taking over in Week 3 as a junior due to injury. He was 6-1 as a starter last year.
On defense, the Panthers have returning starters at seven of the 11 positions. Senior cornerback Blake George is a third-year starter and led Class C South in interceptions last year. Ethan Burton is another third-year starter at defensive end.
“Our motto for this season is ‘ALL-IN.’” Brooks said. “It is going to take every player on our roster to be all-in every drill, every film session, every school day, every practice and every game. We have the tools necessary to have a successful season, as long as we can stay healthy.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Tim Miller (26th year, 95-126)
2019 record/postseason: 1-7; Salamanca (L, 40-12, Sec 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Returning starters: Josh Halterman (jr., 5-8, 140, QB/DB), Joe Quigley (sr., 5-7, 170, DB/LB), Brodie Hill (sr., 5-11, 245, OL/LB), Zaidyn Greene (sr., 6-0, 210, OL/DL), Clayton Frentz (jr., 5-10, 160, RB/DB), Christian Hines (jr., 5-11, 160, RB/LB/P)
Returning letterwinners: Eli Perkins (sr, 6-4, 170, TB/DB.), Dominic Martinez (soph., 6-1, 225, OL/DL), Gage Furl (jr., 5-11, 150, RB/DB), Dakota Allen (jr., 5-8, 145, QB/DB), Lizzie Hines (sr., 5-5, 135, WR/DB)
FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Jason Marsh (11th year, 2nd at F/E, 48-40/8-1)
2019 record/postseason: 8-1; Salamanca (W, 35-0, Sec 6 Class D semifinal), Clymer/Sherman/Panama (L, 22-0, Sec 6 Class D championship)
Returning starters: Logan Frank (sr., 6-2, 195, QB/S), Clayton Rowland (sr., 5-11, 175, RB/LB), Wyatt Chudy (sr., 6-0, 185, RB/LB), Matt Peters (sr., 5-9, 175, C/LB), Caleb Pleotz (jr., 6-2, 230, T/DE), Ryan Dekay (sr., 5-9, 175, G/LB), Brett Kryniski (sr., 5-10, 220, G/LB), Bryce Butler (sr., 5-11, 160, K), Harrison Newark (sr., 6-2, 265, T/DE)
Returning letterwinners: Everett Leonard (sr., 5-10, 180, G/DT), Braedyn Palmatier (sr., 6-0, 260, T/DT), Lucas Adams (sr., 5-11, 215, G/DT), JD Pfeffer (sr., 5-11, 160, WR/DB), Logan Grinols (jr., 5-9, 165, RB/DB), Lucas Marsh (jr., 5-10, 165, WR/DB), Blake Frank (jr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB), Andrew Bolya (jr., 6-0, 205, G/DE), Ethan Frank (jr., 5-10, 175, TE/DE), Nicholas LoGuidace (jr., 5-11, 225, T/DT)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Josh Brooks (3rd year, 10-9)
2019 record/postseason: 7-2; Akron (W, 26-7, Sec 6 Class C quarterfinal), Wilson (L, 26-21, Sec 6 Class C semifinal)
Returning starters: Hunter Griffin (sr., 6-3, 170, QB/DB), Jayden Lassiter (sr., 5-9, 175, RB/LB), Joe Long (sr., 6-1, 175, WR/DB), Jared Zenner (sr., 6-1, 220, OL/DT), Levi Ganoung (sr., 5-9, 195, OL/LB), Blake George (sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB), Caleb Stromberg (sr., 6-0, 210, OL/DT), Ethan Burton (sr., 6-0, 190, TE/DE), Lucas Smith (sr., 5-11, 175, RB/WR/DB), Alex Wenke (sr., 5-8, 135, K), Brandon Cornelius (jr., 5-7, 155, WR/DB)
Returning letterwinners: Adam Weatherly (sr., 6-0, 230, OL/DT), Mike Small (sr., 5-10, 190, OL/LB), Shayden Gibble (sr., 6-0, 195, OL/DL), Cody Isenberg (sr., 5-9, 160, OL/DL), Randy Babb (sr., 5-10, 275, OL/DL), Ryan Stillman (jr., 5-7, 155, WR/DB), Jared George (jr., 5-8, 170, OL/DL), Nathan Carpenter (jr., 5-9, 200, OL/LB), Keaton Merchel (jr., 6-0, 155, WR/DB), Gunner Schwabenbauer (jr., 6-1, 325, OL/DL), Zander Keim (soph., 5-11, 165, WR/LB), Caiden Zollinger (soph., 5-10, 165, TE/LB), Bryce Findlay (soph., 5-9, 155, WR/DB), Kyran Johnson (soph., 5-10, 225, OL/DL), Zayne Bartholomew (soph., 5-9, 155, WR/LB), Kaedon Holcomb (fr., 5-7, 155, RB/DB)
RANDOLPH
Coach: Brent Brown (8th year, 47-22)
2019 record/postseason: 4-4; Clymer/Sherman/Panama (L, 42-12, Sec 6 Class D semifinal)
Returning starters: Wyatt Adams (sr., 6-4, 235, OL/DL), Josh Bush (jr., 5-10, 165, WR/DB), Ashton Bushey (sr., 6-3, 185, QB/LB), Ryan Carpenter (soph., 6-2, 290, OL/DL), Carson Conley (soph., 6-2, 180, WR/DB), Jodey Frame (jr., 6-0, 250, OL/DL), Xander Hind (soph., 5-10, 170, RB/LB), Isaac Hind (sr., 5-10, 160, RB/DB), Jaiden Huntington (soph., 6-4, 220, TE/LB), Luke Pagett (jr., 6-0, 185, RB/ DE), Kyle Smallback (sr., 5-11, 170, OL/DE)
SALAMANCA
Coach: Chad Bartoszek (8th year, 2nd at Salamanca, 45-21/3-4)
2019 record/postseason: 4-5; Cattaraugus-Little Valley (W, 40-12, Sec 6 Class D quarterfinal), Franklinville/Ellicottville (L, 35-0, Sec 6 Class D semifinal)
Returning starters: Lucas Mckenna (sr., 5-11, 160, QB/S), Austin Maybee (jr., 6-0, 175, WR), Lucus Brown (fr., 5-11, 165, WR/DB), Trevor Ellis (sr., 5-6, 155, SS), Isaac Brown (sr., 5-10, 170, RB/LB), Jarod White (sr., 6-6, 295, OL/DL), Carter Stoltz (sr., 5-9, 200, OL), William Crouse (sr., 6-4, 235, OL/DL), Kody Shinners (jr., 6-0, 245, OL/DL), Tre Turner (jr., 5-9, 235, OL/DL)
Returning letterwinners: Ezra Stahlman (sr., 5-1, 180, RB/LB), Jesse Stahlman (soph., 6-0, 195, RB/LB), Keedin Bucktooth (sr., 5-11, 220, OL/DL)
From the coach: “First and foremost we’re excited and thankful for the opportunity to play football this spring. Our kids have been ready and excited since the fall for an opportunity to compete. We have returning talent on both sides of the ball and our expectations are high.”