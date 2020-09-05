Now 20 years into her career at ESPN Radio, Christine Lisi said she’s come full circle.
Early in her tenure on the Worldwide Leader’s radio side, Lisi got her start working weekends as an update anchor for shows such as legendary sports journalist Dick Schaap’s on Saturdays and a Sunday morning show hosted by Miami Herald columnist Dan Le Batard.
Now, as part of her role as a weekday, daytime SportsCenter radio anchor, Lisi, an Olean High and SUNY Geneseo graduate who started her career in radio and television in Olean, begins her day reading updates during Le Batard’s 10 a.m. show, through to new shows hosted by Mike Greenberg at noon, Max Kellerman at 2 and sometimes for Mike Golic Jr. and Chiney Ogwumike at 4.
Introducing Lisi to his show’s audience in recent weeks, Le Batard reflected on air about those early days.
“He pointed out how nervous I was (back then) and I was like, ‘thank you for doing that,’” Lisi said with a laugh. “I was nervous, but it was a lot of fun and I think that show, even now, just works because of who Dan is, and Dan’s a really smart guy and he’s funny and he’s self-deprecating and the guys on that show are amazing.
“On Saturdays I worked with Dick Schaap, who was incredible and so nice to me and I couldn’t believe this legendary guy was so kind to this girl who was nervous and making mistakes because she was so nervous. And then Dan on Sundays, we just had a blast. There was a game where we had a mystery guest — we had an athlete or a coach and sometimes an analyst, and listeners would ask goofy questions — and then you’d finally try to get who it was. We would do stuff like that. That was a long time ago but that was a lot of fun, so I’ve come full circle and I’m back with Dan again, but he’s a big shot now.”
Lisi quickly became a hit with Le Batard’s devoted listeners with her delivery of the “and finally” update during the show.
A holdover from when co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner read the updates, the “and finally” typically features a bit of bizarre, irreverent news from around the world, but often it’s punctuated with a joke at one of the co-hosts’ expense, usually Le Batard.
Lisi delivers the bit with professionalism, as she would any news item, to great comedic effect.
“I think they think it’s funny because I’m uncomfortable making fun of people, but I do have fun with those,” Lisi said. “I’m glad that they have incorporated me and been so welcoming of me into their show. I feel very fortunate for that.”
On Friday, Lisi posted a tweet marking her two decades at ESPN Radio: “This weekend, I am celebrating my 20 year anniversary @ESPNRadio,” she said, “so thankful and grateful for this run.” The tweet received 2,500 likes by 5 p.m. and warm congratulations from several colleagues.
WHILE ATTENDING Geneseo, Lisi started working in radio in her hometown on break from college, working for Gary Nease at WMNS.
“I did everything, I did DJ and I did news and I did sports, production, I did all sorts of cool stuff, like I wrote spots, all the really neat things that I don’t know if those jobs kind of exist anymore because of how the business is,” she said. “But I got to do a lot of cool stuff and Gary always brought me back every summer after the school year was done at Geneseo and then for breaks at Christmas, whenever they needed somebody, so that was a neat way to start there.”
After college, Lisi worked as a cable coordinator at BOCES in Olean, where she anchored television news and sports starting in 1991. But by 1995, she left for ESPN to continue working in TV.
“I got to ESPN in 1995 as a production assistant. I worked on SportsCenter, I worked on NHL Tonight, I got to travel a little bit when I worked on hockey, which was fun. I got to work with Barry Melrose, which was awesome,” Lisi said.
Within two years, she left for a radio on-air job in Springfield, Mass., and later moved to Hartford, Conn., staying on the radio. But in 2000, she called up ESPN Radio to inquire about working in Bristol once again.
“They brought me in on weekends,” Lisi said. “That was for about four years, I was working five days a week and eventually that became a full-time job. I did a lot of nights and weekends and holidays, whenever they asked, and it’s been a ton of fun. I’ve really enjoyed my time there and the people that I work with and you get to meet a lot of neat, cool people too.”
Lisi still laughs about the time she became starstruck when she saw a football icon walking the halls as an ESPN analyst.
“I think for me the thing that I laugh about, we all talk about when you were starstruck at work, and mine was, even through I’m a Bills fan, seeing Jerry Rice walk down the hallway and asking me where one of the studios was. I kind of froze for a minute,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re Jerry Rice.’ He just smiled. It’s such a cool place to work. I’m so lucky that I’ve been there all these years.”
JUSTIN CRAIG, senior director of network audio content at ESPN, a St. Bonaventure graduate, learned about Lisi’s professionalism long before he made it to Bristol. Craig worked for Nease in college for WPIG and WHDL.
“They told me when I got to WPIG and WHDL, which I started in my freshman year, ‘Do you know Christine Lisi? Do you know who Christine is? She’s really good. She was a great anchor here,’” Craig recalled.
But he never met Lisi until both worked for ESPN.
“I had to make it from Olean to Bristol to finally meet Christine Lisi,” Craig said.
“I’ve been at ESPN now for 22 years — when I started I was a board op and producer and then I left to go to Chicago and New York — and then I came back and when I came back in my role, one of the responsibilities is working with our SportsCenter anchors and, boom, there’s Christine. So it’s really kind of funny how it all came about where I basically was the one who was a replacement for her at the PIG and HDL and then we come back here and we get to work collectively together.”
Now, seeing her up close, Craig sees what impressed her colleagues back in Olean decades ago.
“If you go back to what they’d initially told me about Christine when I was at the PIG, it’s that she always was prepared, she’s got a very even keel about her in terms of her presentation, and she’s smooth,” Craig said. “It doesn’t just happen, that’s for sure, but she works really hard at it and she’s 100% dedicated to the craft. Every day there’s a question, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ or, ‘What can I do to make my delivery better?’ She’s just a consummate pro.”
Craig credited Lisi for always listening to the show she works with to follow the conversations. When it comes time for the update, Lisi succinctly delivers the top stories of the day, and tries to keep them always forward-looking.
“Even with Dan’s show (in the morning), I’m always trying to look ahead and not back so much, unless there’s something in last night’s game if somebody got hurt or there was some sort of controversy, something like that,” she said. “I always try to look ahead to that day and spin it forward. If I was on the morning show with Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin, it would be more looking back last night because they’re on so early. But I try to look ahead. I think everybody kind of has their own philosophy but that’s just mine.”
After working in both news, sports and even DJing, Lisi made a choice to focus her career in sports.
“I’ve always been a huge sports fan. When I got to college, I did both at GSTV at Geneseo, and I really liked sports,” she said. “When I got out of college, I did both, and I was in news and then after 9/11, I remember saying to myself, I don’t want to do this anymore. Everything was so heavy and I think even now you’ve got to be a certain kind of person to work in news and have that kind of weigh on you everyday. Sports, for the most part, is fun and enjoyable. I know it gets heavy sometimes and we’re dealing with a whole lot of stuff that’s heavy, but I admire the athletes that are taking that head-on and trying to change things.
“But I think for the most part sports is a lot of fun and for me. To quote Marv Levy, when it comes to ESPN, if you want to work in sports, ‘Where would you rather be than right here, right now?’”