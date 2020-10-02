ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone broke in its new turf, and high school sports made their official return in Western New York Friday night.
In the first official scholastic sports event on this side of the Big 30 border since March, A-L held its annual season-opening Gator Cup boys soccer tournament. Ellicottville and Olean played the opener, with the Eagles outlasting the Huskies for a 1-0 double-overtime victory.
Mitchell (Jose) Azcarate scored the golden goal, five minutes into the second OT, tracking down a pass from Bryce Butler on the run, beating the last defender and the goalkeeper for the winner.
“We’ve been telling them you’ve got to play it forward all game, play it forward all game: play it forward, good things will happen,” ECS coach Matt Finn said. “So they finally got the ball forward and Jose did a great job of running through the ball and just put it in the back of the net. It’s something we’ve been trying to do all year, just run through the ball. We bought into it tonight, I guess.”
Ellicottville will play host A-L tonight (7 p.m.) in the championship, after Olean and Portville play the consolation final at 5.
“I was just saying at halftime, it doesn’t look too bad for 10 days of practice, compared to where we normally would be,” Finn said. “Both teams, kind of evenly matched, I wouldn’t say possession went to either side, we just got one at the end. I do think our intensity picked up quite a bit in the overtimes and even one of the players, Clayton (Rowland), said, ‘Why don’t we play like that all the time?’ I’m like, I don’t know, that’s a good idea.”
Ellicottville goalkeeper Jamison Caldwell made six saves for his first shutout of the year.
Olean’s Josh Gardiner made five saves on six shots on goal.
“You don’t have time to get your set plays yet, we didn’t have time to actually work on some passing combinations, we just focused on trying to stop other teams,” Finn said. “Olean’s very skilled, they’ve got some quick guys, holy moly, they’ve got some quick guys.”
Olean coach Jim Charles said his team had more chances to get on the board early in the game, but couldn’t convert.
“Every game has its opportunities,” Charles said. “And we had our opportunities early in the game, we just didn’t put ‘em home. Then I just think for us we had some communication issues late in the game. I think (we were) just tired, fatigue was setting in early. Some guys came off the bench, gave us some time, good minutes, but we just were missing that one pass or not getting back and defending well enough at the moment we needed to. So we’ll get back at it. I really felt we played well early, but as the game wore along, we were just kind of relying on one or two guys to get it done and it’s got to be a whole team effort.
“Kudos to them, they’ve got some good players. Noah Steinbroner there, and Bryce, woof, very good: Noah, he’s faster than what he looks.”
Following state or section-imposed guidelines, attendance was limited to two spectators per player. Coaches and many players wore masks throughout the game, with players getting a “mask break” 20 minutes into each half to drink water and adjust their face covering.
Finn’s Eagles returned seven starters from a 9-10-1 team and added multiple players who normally play football in the fall. The 17th year coach is thrilled his team just has a chance to play again.
“As much as you’re wearing the mask and talking about the mask-wearing and the six feet of space and everything else, when they’re on the field, it looks like soccer still, and they play like soccer still. So I think it’s pretty cool that we get to do this, even. We didn’t get a chance to do anything in the spring, so everyday is like Christmas. Every day is a little like, ‘Hey, we get to do this again today.’”
Allegany-Limestone 2, Portville 1
Allegany-Limestone won its first game on its new field, an artificial turf facility that will also hold baseball and softball behind the school.
Chance LaCroix scored the first goal and assisted on the second for A-L, putting the Gators on the board 12 minutes into the game and setting up Tyler Curran’s second-half score off a corner kick.
Nate Petryszak scored for Portville (0-1) in the final minute.
Jack Conroy made one save for the Gators (1-0). Alex Wenke had six stops for the Panthers.
“It was great to be on the turf,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “I think we had some nerves being the first game of the year, opening up on the turf, a lot of high expectations.
“Some of our touches weren’t that great, but we kind of settled down. Chance put a nice shot into the back of the net, which kind of got us rolling. I thought Portville hustled to the loose balls the entire game, put a lot of pressure on us. They played a great game as well.”