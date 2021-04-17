Ellicottville mayor honored for 55 years service to VFD

ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell was recognized for 55 years of service with the Ellicottville Volunteer Fire Department with a proclamation from state Sen. George Borrello (R-Chautauqua County).
“John is an Ellicottville native and he has dedicated his life to making his hometown a better place for his friends, family and neighbors,” Borrello said.
Burrell joined the Ellicottville fire department in 1967 and is still an active member, driving the department ambulance on EMS calls.
“That kind of commitment to others is remarkable and deserves recognition,” Borrello said. “He’s devoted himself to the welfare of his community.”
In addition to volunteering with the fire department for 55 years, Burrell has served as village mayor for 11 years, served as a village trustee for 16 years and is a former town of Ellicottville supervisor.
“I am very proud to have this opportunity to honor John for his dedication to the safety and betterment of Ellicottville and our region,” Borrello said. “There are very few public servants who are as dedicated as John.”
Burrell said he has always believed it’s important to give back to the community.
“I was overwhelmed and humbled to be presented with a framed proclamation by Senator Borrello,” he said. “I am honored to receive this from Senator Borrello and I’m proud to count him as a friend. More importantly, he is a friend to Ellicottville and our region.”
Borrello said Ellicottville and the region is fortunate to have dedicated public servants like Burrell who are willing to give their time, talent and energy to serving the community.