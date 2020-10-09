FALCONER — With three different goal scorers Thursday against Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Ellicottville improved to 2-0 in the early girls soccer season.
Mandy Hurlburt had a goal and an assist, Logan Frederickson and Alyssa Williams each scored once and Courtney Sexton had two assists for the Eagles in a 3-1 non-league win.
Jenna Hadley had six saves for a shutout.
“It was a pretty physical game,” ECS coach Tammy Eddy said. “They have a great passing game. I feel like our team cohesiveness came together at the end of the first half on Tuesday, we played with that today.”
Kayla Lynn scored the lone goal for Falconer/CV (0-1).
CCAA EAST Franklinville 1, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Franklinville needed one goal and a strong defensive effort to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Kaylee Brennan broke the scoreless tie with her first goal of the season midway through the second half. She was assisted by Emily Bigler. Goalkeeper Sarah Courtney recorded nine saves en route to the shutout victory.
“Outstanding defensive efforts by Nicole Hoeckh, Jordyn Harasta, Cheznea Rivera and Mikayla Tatlow,” Panthers coach Tim Wangelin said. “Brennan and Bigler threatened with several offensive chances before breaking through.”
Salamanca 4, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
CATTARAUGUS — Ryleigh John’s two-goal effort was the difference in Salamanca’s victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Hayli Wilson and Mariah Downey also scored for the Warriors (1-1) while John, Wilson and Emily Brown each collected an assist. Goalkeeper Makenzie Oakes amassed four saves.
Mia Metzker and Morgan Chapman scored a goal each for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2). Analee Osgood made four saves in net.
CCAA WEST Allegany-Limestone 1, Jamestown 1
JAMESTOWN — Allegany-Limestone has not won a game. They have not lost one either.
The Gators (0-0-2) have opened the 2020 season with back-to-back 1-1 draws.
Kristen McMullen, who was assisted by Chessa Klice, scored the lone goal for the Gators. Goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan recorded nine saves.
Jamestown scored off of a scramble in front of the net, Gators coach Dale MacArthur said. Jamestown goalie Haleigh Rhodes made nine stops.