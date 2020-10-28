ELLICOTTVILLE — It took a half for the Ellicottville girls soccer team to find its footing.
But once it did, it looked like the team it’s been all season.
Alyssa Williams and Emilee Ruiz each scored second-half goals as the Eagles pulled away from a narrow 1-0 halftime advantage for a 3-0 triumph over Salamanca in a CCAA East rematch on Tuesday night.
In the end, Ellicottville, now 10-0, came away with a familiar result. It was the Eagles’ fifth shutout of the year and seventh triumph by at least a three-goal margin.
“We didn’t play the greatest in the first half,” ECS coach Tammy Eddy acknowledged. “It took us a while to really get going. Salamanca came to play; they caught us off guard. We finally got our act together late in the first half and played our game the rest of the time — the short passing game, taking quality shots.
“We regrouped, we were vocal, supporting each other. It was fun to watch.”
Mandy Hurlburt tallied the first goal while Brooke Butler picked up a pair of assists for the Eagles, who had downed the Warriors 5-1 earlier in the year. Jenna Hadley made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Mackenzie Oakes turned away 15 shots for Salamanca (3-3).
CCAA EAST Randolph 7, Franklinville 0
RANDOLPH — Natalie Philp and Kyra Pence each notched a pair of goals and Samantha English racked up a goal and five assists to power Randolph.
Caitlin Park and Haleigh Smith also found the back of the net for the Cardinals (5-2), who netted four goals in an 18-minute stretch late in the first half to take control. Miranda Waterman secured the shutout with 10 saves.
Franklinville fell to 3-5.
Gowanda/Pine Valley 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Onalee Osgood came up with eight saves in 70 minutes as Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-6.
Chloe Covell had no saves over the final 10 minutes for the Timberwolves. Gowanda/PV improved to 2-6, with both wins coming over the Timberwolves.
CCAA WEST Southwestern 2, Allegany-Limestone 1, 2OT
LAKEWOOD — Olivia Paterniti tallied off a Payton Fortuna pass to stake Allegany-Limestone to a 1-0 lead just two minutes in, but the Gators’ valiant effort again came up just short.
Brynne Conley tied it just after halftime and the teams played to a long stalemate before Cora Casselman scored off a Conley feed with just six minutes left in the second extra session to lift Southwestern.
Reece Beaver needed 10 saves to secure the outcome for the Trojans while Kelsey Riordan made eight saves for the Gators (2-6-2), whose record includes a pair of 1-1 ties and three one-goal losses.
Dale MacArthur described it as his team’s most complete game of the season.
“I am really proud of them, they did a great job,” the long-time A-L coach said. “They gave Southwestern all they could handle. They just got one more than we did.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 7, Hinsdale 0
FILLMORE — Malory DeRock scored two goals and Shelby Beardsley racked up four assists as Fillmore clinched a sixth-straight outright county title.
Hope and Grace Russell and Sophia Templeton (assist) also scored while Delaney Hillman and CeCe Schmidt netted their first varsity goals for the Eagles (10-0). Amelia Rose chipped in a helper while Preslee Miller (0 saves) and Lizzy Nugent (5 saves) combined for the shutout.
Up 3-0 at halftime, DeRock and Templeton both scored in the 58th minute while Hillman and Schmidt closed out the scoring.
“Malory had a nice game at outside mid,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “Our crosses were making it all the way through and Malory was there to finish a few times. Shelby continues to find the open person.”
Haylee Jozwiak made 17 saves for the Bobcats (2-6-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Friendship 2, Scio 2
SCIO — Scio took a 2-0 halftime lead, but ultimately had to settle for a tie instead of its first win of the year.
Celina Warboys and Hailey Windus (off a corner kick) each had first-half goals for the Tigers (0-5-2). But Neveah Ross cut into the deficit shortly after halftime and Ashlyn Golden found the equalizer with 20 minutes remaining for Friendship (1-6-2).
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 6, Belfast 0
BOLIVAR — Twin sisters Madigan and McKinlee Harris accounted for all six goals while powering B-R to its most decisive win of the year.
Both tallied a hat trick and helped each other reach that mark, with Madigan assisting on three of McKinlee’s goals and McKinlee aiding on the final Madigan tally. Kelsey Pacer added the other two helpers for the Wolverines (5-3).
“They really have a sense for each other on the field, B-R coach Mark Emery said of the twins, who have accounted for 20 of the Wolverines’ 21 goals on the year. “That really came to light tonight. One was helping the other score at all times. It was nice to see them clicking. It was a good rebound game after losing a tough game to Fillmore (last Friday). Our passing and finishing was up a notch.”
Malayna Ayers needed just two saves to preserve the shutout. Belfast fell to 5-2.