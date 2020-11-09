The postseason for Section 5 and 6 girls soccer has arrived following seeding meetings on Saturday, with Ellicottville, Fillmore and Belfast all earning No. 1 seeds.
Ellicottville and Fillmore each finished undefeated regular seasons last week. Both sections adapted postseason rules to reduce travel this season, eliminating neutral site games for the championship and semifinals, so No. 1 overall seeds earned the bonus of home field advantage through the playoffs.
Section 6 implemented a .500 league record rule for playoff qualification to cut down the pool of teams and shorten the postseason. Its postseason is set to finish by Saturday’s championships. Section 5 did not restrict teams the same way, but gave schools the chance to opt out if desired for safety concerns. Its championships are slated for Nov. 20-21, the weekend before Thanksgiving.
ELLICOTTVILLE (14-0) tops the bracket in Section 6 Class C, earning home field advantage for the entire postseason. The Eagles play tonight, hosting No. 8 Westfield/Brocton (7-3-1) in a quarterfinal.
Elsewhere in Class C, No. 6 Salamanca (7-5) visits No. 3 Portville (9-3), as the Panthers play the Warriors for the third time in a week. Portville won its final two regular season and league games against Salamanca, 3-0 and 3-1, on Thursday and Friday. Semifinals for Class C are set for Wednesday, with championship games Saturday.
The No. 2 Olean girls start their playoff campaign tonight. The Huskies (10-1-1) play host to No. 7 Depew (6-6) in a Class B1 first round game on the new turf field at Allegany-Limestone at 5 p.m. If Olean wins its playoff opener, it would have another home game in Wednesday’s semifinals, against either No. 3 Springville or No. 6 Albion.
Pioneer (9-4) was the No. 5 seed out of five qualifying teams in Class A2. The Panthers visit No. 4 Amherst (8-4) today (5 p.m.) for a first round game, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Lew-Port (10-2-1) on Wednesday.
FILLMORE (12-0), the defending champion in Section 5 Class D1, tops its bracket and earned a bye until Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Eagles are set to face the winner of No. 9 Mount Morris at No. 8 C.G. Finney, who meet Wednesday.
Genesee Valley (9-4), No. 7 in D1, hits the road Saturday to play No. 2 Honeoye (8-1-2) Saturday.
In Class D2, Belfast (8-3) earned the top seed and is set to host No. 8 Lima Christian on Saturday in the quarterfinal. Andover/Whitesville (7-4) sits on the other side of the bracket at No. 2, and will play host to No. 7 Friendship (1-7-2) on Saturday.
Class C2 features an all-Big 30 matchup in Tuesday’s first round, as No. 12 Cuba-Rushford (1-7-2) visits No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg (8-3-1). B-R and C-R played twice this year, with the Wolverines winning the first meeting 3-1 while the Rebels forced a 2-2 tie at home in the rematch.
Wellsville (2-5-2) was 10th in Class B2 and will visit No. 7 North Rose-Wolcott (4-7) on Tuesday in the first round.
See page B-4 for full playoff matchups for Section 5 and 6.