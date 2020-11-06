ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls soccer finished the regular season undefeated at 14-0, defeating Gowanda/Pine Valley 2-1 in its CCAA East finale on Thursday.
Audrey Hurburt and Emilee Ruiz were the goal scorers for the Eagles. Mandy Hurburt was credited with the assist on Ruiz’s goal.
Goalkeeper Jenna Hadley did not make a save in the game. The only shot she faced came from Sara Kruzka, which found the back of the net.
Lyric Westlund made 12 saves in net for Gowanda/Pine Valley (3-9).
CCAA EAST Randolph 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
CATTARAUGUS — Powered by three first-half goals, Randolph (7-5) defeated Cattaraugus-Little Valley for a second time this season.
Natalie Philp scored twice for the Cardinals and Caliana Wheeler assisted her on both. Philp later tallied an assist on Alaina Bunker’s goal.
In the second half, Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-11) narrowed the lead to one with goals from Madison Spink and Samantha Mowry, but could not secure its first win.
Each team played two goalkeepers in the contest. For the Cardinals, Caitlin Park made two saves and Miranda Aterman made four. Onalee Osgood made four saves and Chloe Covell had two for the Timberwolves.
CCAA WEST Olean 6, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Olean scored five second-half goals to improve to 10-1-1.
Lexi Gibbons scored two goals, while Becca Schneider, Delaynie Moore and Paxton Retchless each had one. Liv Kratts assisted Gibbons on one of her goals.
Olean’s Emma Edwards and Hayleigh Federowicz combined for three saves.
Dunkirk fell to 2-9.
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 4, Lake Shore 0
ANGOLA — Brittany Bliss scored twice, both on assists from Jill Byers to power Pioneer (9-4).
Alyssa Boldt marked a goal and an assist, Emrey Holland scored a goal and Blair French had an assist. Panthers goalkeeper Bailey Weaver made two saves in a shutout.