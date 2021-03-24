ELLICOTTVILLE — The sectional semifinal had been a thorn in the side of a consistently strong Ellicottville boys basketball program.
The Eagles had lost their last four games in this round, from 2017-20, and the last three were painfully close: by a combined eight points.
But the 2021 Eagles, many of whom played big roles in the 2019 and ‘20 postseason runs, didn’t let this game go down to the wire. Instead, No. 2 Ellicottville took a 19-point halftime lead over No. 6 Westfield and never let it get closer than 12 in the second half of a 66-52 victory Wednesday in the Section 6 Class C2 semifinal.
Of course, the playoffs look a lot different this year. Rather than playing in a packed Jamestown Community College gym, the Eagles played on their home court as a higher seed and in front of a small crowd due to COVID-19 rules.
“Playing here was big, they’re comfortable here, but they’re a year older, a year more mature, and when you have that many seniors and that many experienced players it kind of shows in a game like tonight,” ECS coach Dave McCann said of Ellicottville’s breakthrough. “I thought that we were able to get a pretty good lead in the first half; we talked in the locker room that we were going to get a good shot from them. Westfield was competing all night.
“We kind of weathered the runs they made, it seemed like when they made a basket, we answered or we didn’t have any big lulls. I think the past couple years that’s been a big hump to get over. There’s a little bit of relief in the locker room from the kids that they were able to achieve this tonight and we get to play for our ultimate goal on Friday. ”
SENIOR Leif Jimerson continued his monster postseason, following up a 30-point Monday game with 33 points and five steals against the Wolverines.
Logan Grinols added 15 points and five assists, Wyatt Chudy had 10 points and two blocks and Clayton Rowland chipped in 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
“He’s attacking the basket more, which is helping to get open shots,” McCann said of Jimerson. “The other guys, it’s tough to guard us. On any given night we could have one of four or five guys that really put up a good point total. I think Logan did a great job of complementing Leif on the offensive end tonight, he was moving without the ball pretty well and getting some good outside looks and finishing inside.
“I think that opens up room for guys like Leif and guys like Clayton and Wyatt and Logan to attack. Leif’s been doing a really good job in the last three or four games of getting to the basket and finishing.”
Darien Swanson had a triple-double for Westfield (7-9) with 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Brayden Kneer scored 18 points with eight rebounds and five blocks and Cole Holland scored 13 points.
Ellicottville’s scoring depth — with all five starters capable of a big game — made it difficult to defend and even more so to come back against, said Westfield coach Bob North, who previously announced his intention to retire after coaching for 34 years.
“Defensively they’re aggressive and offensively, the five starters, all of them can score the ball, so it’s tough when you get behind to try to get stops,” North said. “They hurt our 2-3 (zone) a little bit with their cutting down the lane and we didn’t rotate on the back side. That’s a nice team. I watched them on film and I thought you’ve got to guard all five, which nowadays teams don’t have five guys you have to guard, sometimes you only have to guard two or three, and they have five guys that can all score it. We were going to kind of live with them making 3s but they made a lot early.”
Ellicottville makes its first sectional championship appearance since 2016, and will seek its first title since 2003.
The Eagles visit top-seeded Randolph on Friday night. Ellicottville swept a pair of February non-league games with Randolph this season, winning 48-40 and 50-47.
“No matter who we play Friday, we’re just going to have to play our best game and play for a full 32 minutes,” McCann said before learning of Randolph’s victory over No. 4 Frewsburg. “I feel whoever we play against, we can compete with. I think the kids know that too, so I think that’s going to be our message going in. We’ve got a quick turnaround here. We’ve got 24 hours and we’re playing again on Friday.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Westfield (52)
Weingart 0 0-2 0, Seger 1 0-0 3, Holland 5 1-3 13, D. Swanson 6 0-0 16, Kneer 8 1-1 18, Larson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-7 52.
Ellicottville (66)
Marsh 2 0-0 3, Jimerson 12 5-5 33, Rowland 1 3-6 5, Chudy 3 3-4 10, Grinols 7 0-0 15. Totals: 24 11-15 66. Westfield 8 20 37 52 Ellicottville 18 39 55 66
Three-point goals: Westfield 7 (D. Swaonson 4, Holland 2, Seger); E’ville 7 (Jimerson 4, Marsh, Chudy, Grinols). Total fouls: Westfield 13, E’ville 10. Fouled out: None.