ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Central School District has announced Megan Hartsell as valedictorian and Adrian de Orbe as salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
Megan is the daughter of Mary and Michael Hartsell. She has remained on High Honor Roll during all four years of high school and has earned a final weighted GPA of 115.17. Megan will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Megan has been very involved in school activities. She was president of the Student Council, the Class of 2020 Secretary and was a captain of the Girls Varsity Soccer team. Megan was also a member of National Honor Society, ESPRA and band, playing the trumpet. She has participated in Jazz Band, All-County and Buffalo Honor Band during her time at ECS.
For her senior year, Megan was selected for the New Vision: Health Professions program, where she has accumulated many college credits and much experience in the health care field. An avid writer, Megan was a student correspondent for the Ellicottville Times and also works at Watson’s Chocolates. She strives to be an active member of her community through volunteering.
Megan was recognized as a Cattaraugus County Youth of the Week, as well as an All Western New York Scholar-Athlete. She was also the recipient of the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award, the RIT Creativity and Innovation Award, the Sage Award and the St. Bonaventure Presidential Award. She has also been recognized as an exceptional student in many of her high school classes.
Megan will attend St. Bonaventure University this fall, pursuing a degree in biology on a pre-med track and a minor in English. She is a member of the Franciscan Health Care Professions Program as an accepted student to Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Adrian is the son of Inigo de Orbe and Elisa Hughey. He was on High Honor Roll all four years of high school and has earned a final weighted GPA of 113. Adrian will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma.
As a devotee to athletics, Adrian has been the captain of the soccer, alpine ski and track and field teams. He has also gone on to compete in the alpine skiing state championships for four consecutive years and has participated in the Super 8s track and field meet. Due to his performance his senior year, Adrian was selected for the WNY Scholar-Athlete team.
Adrian has been recognized for his hard work, strong character and academic accomplishments while in high school. He was the recipient of “The Climb” Character Award, the Clarkson University Achievement Award and the Rochester Institution of Technology Computing Medal Scholarship.
Adrian was very active in school and community activities. He served as Vice President of the National Honor Society and has volunteered for many Rotary Cub events. For the past two winter seasons, Adrian has worked as a devoted ski instructor at Holiday Valley and has also worked at Mud Sweat n’ Gears for two years.
Adrian will attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall, majoring in computer engineering.