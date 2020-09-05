ST. MARYS, Pa. — The anticipation for the 2020 season is high for Elk County Catholic head coach Tony Gerg and the Crusaders.
One year removed from a 5-5 season and playoff appearance with just under 20 players on the roster, ECC is looking to take the next step with 12 lettermen returning in what will be Gerg’s eighth season as head coach at the helm.
Gerg is excited not only because of his team’s chances this year but also because he won’t have to line up on either side of the ball during practices.
ECC has up to about two dozen kids on the roster which means they’ll be able to field a full 11-on-11 for practices.
“I get pretty beat up during the year when I have to simulate being on defense or offense and stuff,” Gerg said. “For us, that’s good numbers and we’ll take it. We’d like to keep that going forward to keep (perpetuating) the program into the future.”
OFFENSIVELY, Gerg believes the Crusaders can be more balanced and throw the ball more with the speed and talent they have on the roster.
The team is set at quarterback with Mason McAllister returning who’ll soon be a four-year letterwinner. He threw for 921 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year as a junior.
“He’s really kind of the verbal leader of the group, not to say this group is really a talkative group and that’s OK, every group’s different,” Gerg said. “But he’s stepped forward and he takes charge and he understands the system and he helps younger guys with it.”
At running back, ECC returns two starters in Sam Kaul and Nick Crisp. Kaul rushed for over 1,100 yards last year and Gerg called Crisp a “terror” at middle linebacker last season after returning from injury.
McAllister will also have two returning targets to throw to in tight ends Ryan Schatz and Joe Tettis. Schatz will be a second-year starter and will also contribute defensively. Gerg describes Tettis, a sophomore, as “a big strong kid.”
The offensive line features three returning lettermen in Alex Smith, Dom Zambinni and Jake Parrish. Parrish will be playing center and seniors Ryan Geyer and Mitchell Troha will most likely occupy the guard spots.
“Alex has been with us a long time, he’s gonna pretty much be our anchor on that offensive line.” Gerg said. “I can’t say enough nice things about Jake. He’s probably the hardest working kid we have on the team. Although he’s undersized, he is an absolute animal there.”
ON THE defensive side of the ball, the Crusaders are loaded at linebacker with Kaul, Crisp, Tettis and Parrish but have holes to fill on the defensive line and in the secondary.
“We graduated some kids that played on the defensive line and (we’ll) possibly be switching some things around as far as our fronts go, so that’ll be a challenge there,” Gerg said.
“And then secondary of course, we’re gonna have some new faces back there. So that’s really where we’re gonna have to fill some holes in. That’s something that our approach, really we have to put that under a microscope to make sure we have the right kind of people in the right positions.”
Gerg has been pleased with the team’s energy so far and things have been moving along a little faster thanks to the amount of returning lettermen who know the system.
“The enthusiasm’s been good. Everybody has a bounce in their step,” Gerg said. “Every season is a new season and every group has a different personality. The nice thing is we have a lot of returning letterwinners.”
Gerg said one of ECC’s biggest keys this season is to stay healthy as it is every year. The Crusaders will be playing a condensed schedule in the four-county bubble consisting of McKean, Elk, Potter and Cameron counties.
With the start of a revised and shortened schedule looming, every game becomes even more important depending what happens with playoffs, according to Gerg.
“I think the other key aspect is just how does everybody approach this year with the challenges that we face,” Gerg said. “If we do have a playoff situation, great, but every game, since you have a condensed schedule, every game becomes that much more important.”
THE RETURNING
starters: Nick Crisp, senior, 5-9, 175, running back/linebacker; Sam Kaul, senior, 5-7, 150, running back/linebacker; Jake Parrish, junior, 5-9, 165, center/linebacker; Ryan Schatz, senior, 5-11, 155, tight end/defensive back; Bryan Schatz, senior, 6-0, 195, fullback/defensive end; Mitchell Troha, senior, 5-7, 185, offensive line/defensive line; Dom Zambinni, junior, 5-10, 245, offensive line/defensive line; Alex Smith, senior, 6-0, 210, offensive line/defensive line
ALSO LETTERING
were: Joe Tettis, sophomore, 6-1, 205, tight end/linebacker; Trevor Ginther, junior, 5-8, 155, tight end/defensive back; Lane Dellaquila, senior, 5-6, 155, running back/linebacker; Raivis Bobby, senior, 6-0, 175, running back/defensive line
THE PLAYERS
, by position:
OFFENSEQuarterbacks
: Mason McAllister (sr., 6-3, 190)
Running Backs
: Sam Kaul (sr., 5-7, 150), Nick Crisp (sr., 5-9, 175), Bryan Schatz (sr., 6-0, 195)
Ends/Receivers
: Joe Tettis (so., 6-1, 205), Ryan Schatz (sr., 5-11, 155)
Guards/Tackles
: Dom Zambinni (jr., 5-10, 245), Ryan Geyer (sr., 5-7, 160), Mitchell Troha (sr., 5-7, 180), Alex Smith (sr., 6-0, 210)
Centers
: Jake Parrish (jr., 5-9, 165)
Kickers
: Tettis, B. Schatz
DEFENSEEnds:
B. Schatz, Smith
Guards/Tackles:
Raivis Bobby (sr., 6-0, 175), Troha
Linebackers
: Kaul, Crisp, Tettis, Parrish
Defensive Backs
: R. Schatz, Trevor Ginther (jr., 5-8, 155), McAllister
Punter:
Dellaquila (sr., 5-6, 155)
THE SCHEDULE:September
18 — Cameron County*, 7 p.m. 25 — at Smethport, 7 p.m.
October
2 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m. 9 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m. 16 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m. 23 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m. 30 — at Kane** 7 p.m.
November
6 — St. Mary’s** 7 p.m. * Date subject to change **Indicates a potential crossover game that will depend on District 9 postseason.
NEXT: Coudersport