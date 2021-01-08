OLEAN — For Bills fans fortunate enough to make the cut in the playoff ticket-buying process, there’s a trade-off.
Sure, who wouldn’t want to go to the team’s first home playoff game in a quarter-century? But with seating limited to 6,772, the Bills are not allowing fans to attend playoff games in consecutive weeks, should the team advance on Saturday. And what if this team makes the AFC Championship but Kansas City doesn’t, giving the Bills a third home game?
Maureen DiCerbo, owner of the bar Union Whiskey in Olean, said her husband, Nick, faced this choice when a friend offered him a ticket for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts.
“We’ve been season ticket holders for 10 years and we did not get selected, but a friend of his got selected and he’s the plus-one, I guess,” DiCerbo said. “It was a tough decision for him because once you get selected and if they win, then you can’t go to the next game. So he had to take a chance and I said, ‘You can’t blow this chance. You don’t know if it’s going to happen again for another 20 years.’”
Shortly after opening Union Whiskey in July 2017, the DiCerbos took the step of making it an official Bills Backer bar. The bar even has a giant buffalo head — an unofficial mascot nicknamed Ralph, for the team’s founding owner — mounted above the bar, adorned with a Bills helmet hanging off one horn.
“Typically, they’re pretty excited about where they’re going,” DiCerbo said of the Bills fans who visit the bar each game day. “I think it comes with a little disappointment that they’re not able to be there to see the team play, but for us I guess that’s been a good thing in terms of we’ve got great community support, people have come out to support us on Sundays and they’re not really there for us, they’re obviously there to watch the Bills play.
“I think every year, you hear the same thing: ‘This is the year, this is the year,’ and we finally have a franchise quarterback and that makes a huge difference and he’s playing with some great people.”
In a year when COVID-19 hit businesses like bars and restaurants hard, this Bills season helped establishments like Union Whiskey, DiCerbo said. She said roughly half of the bar’s Sunday customers are regulars, who watch the Bills there every week, while another half may be coming out for the first time in a while. DiCerbo encouraged fans to support bars, such as Village Green, Talty’s or Press Box, to name a few.
“It’s brought us an opportunity to have some business on Sunday, but you look at all the area bars and restaurants, they’ve been hit pretty hard for the last nine months,” she said. “We’ve had great community support.
“It’s just been great to have this (Bills season), we’re in uncertain times and it’s just a great opportunity to have a little excitement and a little normalcy with the Buffalo Bills doing as well as they’ve been doing.”
Over at another bar populated by Bills Backers on Sunday, Granny’s Verona, Buffalo’s season has also boosted business.
“No doubt about it,” said Randy Langdon, a bartender at Granny’s. “Any local team that is successful is really good for business. The Bonnies do well, everybody comes out to see them. We’re hoping to get some people here (Wednesday afternoon) for them.”
The bar has its own chapter, Verona On The River Backers, listed on the Bills’ website index of backer bars.
“This past Sunday, it was like the playoffs had already started,” Langdon said. “It was like our first playoff game, everybody was cheering, everybody was hollering. Even the Pittsburgh fans that were watching over there (the other side of the bar), started watching the Bills game.”
That the Bills would have their best regular season in decades in a year when fans could not attend games until the playoffs is bittersweet for some.
John Gordnier, an avid Bills fan and an Army ROTC recruiter at St. Bonaventure, said he typically attends a game or two every season. And while he wishes he could go to games again, he feels for the players who didn’t get to feel the full force of Bills fans in the stadium.
“It’s definitely different,” Gordnier said. “I actually feel bad for some of the players, like Stefon Diggs or some of the new guys that haven’t experienced the true atmosphere of the tailgating, the driving into the office and then the crowd. I have a little bit of empathy for them too, coming in and playing at their caliber but to an empty stadium. That’s got to be weird.”
Gordnier said he was optimistic entering the season, coming off the Bills’ 2019 season (their second playoff berth in three years), but didn’t anticipate this.
“Being a Bills fan and living through the last 20 years, there’s always this dint of doubt,” he said. “As we moved through the season and after that loss to the Cardinals, it was like, ‘Oh, OK,’ because our schedule got tougher after that game and we ended up winning out, which was incredible.”
Gordnier plans to have a small gathering with immediate family members for Saturday’s game, noting he would have probably had a big party under normal circumstances.
Another Olean resident Bills fan, Zach Tarbell, plans to watch the first half at home, then head down to his favorite bar, Don’s, for the second half. He usually watches Sunday games at his parents’ house before Sunday dinner.
Tarbell said, “in all honesty, I was shocked,” the season went so well for his team.
“Like the first four games, we played (well), we had a little bump in the road in the middle of the season with the Titans and the Chiefs and that unfortunate Hail Mary loss agains the Cardinals,” he said. “But we bounced back after that, won six straight games after the Cardinals loss. We just have so many weapons on offense and also the huge surprise to me was our defense wasn’t that great at the start of the season, and that really took a huge turn and we’re playing great defense and it seems (to be) improving week by week. It’s been an exciting, exciting season.”
But now, Tarbell, a Shinglehouse, Pa. native who works in technology services at Bonaventure, expresses supreme confidence.
“I’m real confident. I’m 90% confident we are going to the Super Bowl,” he said. “Our offense is on the up and up, our defense is inclining as well. We can go toe to toe against the Chiefs, absolutely. I think we’re going to join them in the AFC Championship Game and I think it’s going to be a close match as I assume a lot of people are going to predict as well.”