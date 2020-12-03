Discover a new Christmas classic with old charm in ‘Jingle Jangle’

During the past few years, Netflix has been pumping out one new Christmas movie after another with a handful of new features to choose from each time the season rolls around.
While many are relatively disposable, some titles such as “Klaus” and “The Christmas Chronicles” have already made a big impact and are destined to become holiday classics.
This past November, another Netflix original arrived just in time for Christmas, and it, too, could be destined for status as a beloved classic. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” comes from writer-director David E. Talbert, a playwright and author who is no stranger to making a holiday movie.
Talbert’s previous two films were “Almost Christmas” and “El Camino Christmas,” but unlike those features, this is a movie for the whole family. And also like much of Talbert’s work, “Jingle Jangle” stars a predominantly Black cast and includes aspects of African American identity.
However, in a refreshing twist, none of the characters’ races or culture play a big part in the story. Instead of a story about being a Black family during Christmas, it’s just a fun, sweet story about a family who happens to be Black, something surprisingly rare in most pop culture today.
As not only a Christmas movie but an original musical filled with magic, a dash of science fiction and even some animation, “Jingle Jangle” is one of those movies that probably has something for everyone, and could even bring all families a little closer this season.
In the gloriously vibrant 19th century town of Cobbleton, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (played by Forest Whitaker) spends his days building fanciful inventions bursting with whimsy and wonder, making him the most beloved toymaker in the land.
But when Jeronicus’s trusted apprentice Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, a living mechanical doll, and his book filled with ideas, Jeronicus loses his passion for inventing and pushes away his family.
But when Jeronicus’s equally bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) comes to visit one Christmas, she finds one of his long-forgotten inventions. Hoping to reignite his inventive spark, the two are on a mission to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
Although the basic story has a familiar ring to it and some of the subplots have been done countless times before, the overall aesthetic and feel of the movie is so joyful and nostalgic that the story doesn’t really matter as much.
From the first scene in Jangle’s shop, the love and attention put into everything is bursting off the screen. One third of the style is Victorian-era London like a Charles Dickens novel come to life, another third is a sci-fi steam-punk aesthetic with lots of gears and contraptions integrated into all the sets and the final third is old-fashioned Christmas as far as the eye can see with snow, ornaments and bright colors illuminating the screen.
And filling this world are a wonderful cast of characters who know they’re in a fun family movie and are making the most out of it with cheesy comedy and a lot of laughs. As one of the best actors of his generation, Whittaker is great as a complex Jeronicus who is sad but regains his youthful passion. Key is always a delightfully comedic presence, and Mills is a revelation in her first professional performance and has a promising career ahead of her.
However, the best surprise for me was realizing this was going to be a musical when the cast began to sing and dance the opening number. Despite being set more than a century ago, the songs range in style from hip hop and Latin to R&B and classic Broadway. As a welcome and fitting element to the story, the choreography is just as impressive and entertaining.
There is a lot one can take from “Jingle Jangle” by the end of it, whether it’s about the bonds of family, the magic of science — or the science of magic — and the power that belief can have in our lives. It’s great for kids to see other kids interested in math and science as Journey is while also seeing that there is still magic in the world and believing in it even when you can’t see it. And with the kind of year 2020 has been, a family night of magic and fun is good for us all.