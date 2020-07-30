The most common question that comes my way from Bills fans is, “Do you think there will be a season?”
And if you listen to unicorns and rainbows NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell there will be … in its 16-game entirety. But given the cautionary tale of Major League Baseball, we have good reason for skepticism.
Of course, the second-most frequent query goes, “Is this the year Buffalo finally wins the AFC East?”
It’s an understandable curiosity as New England has claimed the division 17 of the last 19 years and the Bills haven’t done it since 1995.
Optimism billowed when Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Tom Brady left the Pats this offseason for Tampa Bay.
Suddenly, Buffalo, with two playoff appearances in the past three seasons, became at least even-odds to claim the AFC East. However, when New England signed Cam Newton, the former Panthers quarterback and one-time NFL MVP, it edged back as the division favorite.
Then came Tuesday.
That’s when linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, all starters, opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. Taking the same option were two other part-time defensive starters – safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Elandon Roberts – and situational running back Brandon Bolden.
Their departures follow the free agent exits of six other Pats, including Brady and starting linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins.
Clearly the loss of Hightower, Chung, Van Noy, Collins and Shelton is punitive for a team whose signature had shifted to defense. Brady, in recent years, became more of a game manager extraordinaire, with the Pats winning games via their ‘D.’
The narrative was, if Newton could do at least a reasonable imitation of Brady circa 2019, New England’s defense – which last season led the NFL in both fewest yards and points surrendered plus turnover margin and opposing quarterback rating – would carry the team to another division title.
Coach Bill Belichick has achieved an iconic status for maximizing even marginal talent. But with four glaring defensive holes to fill, the loss of arguably the greatest QB in NFL history and, after Julian Edelman, a very pedestrian receiving corps, you wonder if even his magic is enough to reconstruct the Patriots.
AND THAT leaves the Bills.
Since last season’s disappointing playoff loss in Houston, followed by Brady’s jump to the Buccaneers, when asked my prediction for Buffalo in 2020, my persistent answer was “8-8.”
That response drew the same reaction as if I had brought a pet skunk to a garden party.
But my reasoning was two-fold.
The majority of the Bills’ “ifs” this coming season center on quarterback Josh Allen. Clearly, he improved last year from his rookie campaign, but incrementally, not decidedly. There are those who feel his accuracy issues, especially on the deep ball, will never be resolved.
There’s also the pressure under which he enters his third season. The Bills’ front office has provided him with one of the league’s top wide receiving corps and, by most assessments, a quality running back tandem. In short, it’s in Allen’s hands, no excuses.
But there’s another factor too,
The Bills’ schedule is brutal.
Start with the road featuring four trips to the Pacific and Mountain time zones – San Francisco, Arizona, Las Vegas and Denver – where Buffalo has historically not played well. There are also visits to two other playoff teams: Tennessee and New England.
At home, beside the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, plus the Seahawks, both Los Angeles teams, the Steelers and Patriots visit Orchard Park, likely without benefit of the Bills’ vocal fan base.
Still, according to bookmakers, Buffalo has edged ahead of seemingly undermanned New England as the favorite in the AFC East.
And even I, skepticism aside, have revised my record for the Bills to 9-7 and with the NFL’s expanded playoff format, that should be just enough to get them in.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)