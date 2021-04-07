The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department battled a wildfire Tuesday evening behind the Bradford Mall in Foster Township.
The fire department did not report any injuries.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday to a wildfire behind Big Lots near the railroad tracks.
According to the department, they arrived on scene to find a small fire that was rapidly growing. Fire chiefs and crew, who arrived with a utility vehicle and engine, began to attack the fire.
Two additional fires were found farther up the tracks, and crews used Indian cans and hand tools to extinguish them. Then they conducted mop up.
Engine 11 had the water supply, and 15 firefighters from Derrick City were out for about 1 ½ hours, according to the department.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature.