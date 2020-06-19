LITTLE VALLEY — The once canceled, then postponed Democratic presidential primary is Tuesday, with voting countywide from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. They had originally been scheduled for April 28.
While former Vice president Joe Biden is officially the last man standing and the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, New York’s Court of Appeals ruled against the state Board of Elections removal of candidates who suspended their campaigns.
Democratic voters will have the choice of voting for candidates and slates of delegates supporting Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
Voters don’t have to wait until Tuesday. Many have requested and received absentee ballots and already sent them back. There are also three days of early voting including today.
Voters who wish to vote early can go to one of two sites. One is in the Magnano Room at the Cutco Building at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus. The other is at the Board of Elections in Little Valley
Hours are today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are a number of local primary races — Republican and Democratic — as well as several Democratic Party races for county committeeman in Salamanca.
In the City of Olean, Republicans Mark K. Fay and Lawrence A. Bennion Jr. both filed nominating petitions to run against Democratic Alderman Linda Witte for a two-year term.
Salamanca Republicans Ronald S. Ball and David L. George-Shongo are vying for the Republican mayoral nomination for a two-year term.
In Salamanca’s Ward 5, Alderman Janet Koch is being challenged in a Democratic primary by Kenneth D. Nary for a two-year term.
There will also be primary elections of state, local and party offices for all 95 Libertarian voters.
Republican voters only in City of Salamanca Wards 1-5, City of Olean Ward 1, Town of Ashford Districts 1 and 2, Town of Freedom, and Town of Little Valley. Democratic voters will receive a second election ballot for state, local and party office in City of Salamanca Wards 1, 4, 5, 7 and the Town of Freedom.
The Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee primary races in the city of Salamanca include:
Ward 1 — Cattaraugus County Committee — Two-year term — Vote for four. Diane Talbot, Jeffery L. Sherwood, Kathleen M. Sarver, Robert J. Kennedy, Lane Hoag, Joel Talbot and Kristopher Gimbrone.
Ward 4 — Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee. Two-year term. Vote for three. Paul L. Myers, Lance Hoag, Sandra L. Magiera, Patricia Scanlon, Ronald Wogick and Ann M. O’Brien.
Ward 5 — Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee. Two-year term. Vote for three. Kenneth D. Neary, Gerald R. Shinners II, Kevin Hill, Nell Fellows, Janet Koch and Julie Hammacher.
Town of Ashford
Ashford Councilman — One-Year Term. Republicans James P. Boberg and Charles E. Davis.
Town of Freedom
Town Justice — Four-year term. Democrats and Republicans, Kara A. Brunner and Jennifer Lynn Daugherty.
Town of Little Valley
Town Justice — Four-year term. Republicans Christine M. Wrona and Vance E. Hess III.