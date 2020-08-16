OLEAN — Allegany’s Michael Davis repeated in the Bergreen Junior Match Play Championship Saturday, winning semifinal and final matches at the Bartlett Country Club.
Davis, a member at Bartlett, became the first two-time champion in the 13-year history of the Bergreen Championship.
In the finals, Davis defeated Curtis Barner, from Kane, 5&3, closing out his opponent on the180 yard par 3 15th hole with a near hole in one that was conceded by Barner. Davis played nearly flawless golf during the final round and took an early two-hole lead after two holes. He then upped the lead to four after 13 holes and closed out his opponent with his laser shot to the par 3 15th, clinching the championship.
In the morning semifinal match Davis played solid, steady golf and closed out Connor Alfieri from Smethport 4&3 with another birdie on the 15th hole. In the 2019 Championship, Davis and Alfieri played in the final with Davis winning on the 19th hole 1-up. Barner reached the final match by defeating Spencer Cornelius from Bradford in the morning semifinals one-up by making two clutch putts on the last two holes to clinch the victory. In the tight match neither player held more than a one hole lead during the 18 holes.
Saturday’s Results
Morning (semifinals)
Michael Davis 4&3 over Connor Alfieri Curtis Barner 1 up over Spencer Cornelius
Afternoon (finals)
Davis 5&3 over Barner