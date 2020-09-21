The reigning District 9 champions proved it’s still business as usual on Friday night.
Coudersport (Class A) and Ridgway (Class AA) each posted impressive victories to open their seasons last weekend, though in different fashion.
The Falcons flew by visiting Port Allegany 60-6, while Ridgway staved off a second-half comeback bid by Kane for a 17-14 win.
That three-point victory was a bit of revenge for the Elkers, who last year surrendered a 21-10 lead in a 25-21 loss at Kane.
Much as it happened last year, the Elkers built an early lead and then Kane made a furious rally.
Ridgway raced out to a 17-0 advantage thanks in large part to a pair of Wolves turnovers deep in Kane territory, giving Ridgway short fields for its two touchdowns.
After a field goal put Ridgway up 17-0, Zuke Smith went to work for Kane, throwing a pair of touchdowns to rally the Wolves back into the game.
However, the rally ended there, and the Elkers were able to hold on in the fourth for the win.
Coudy, meanwhile, continued its usual dominance of teams from the Small School North Division with its 54-point win.
As it’s been since becoming the starter for the Falcons, quarterback Hayden Keck was simply dominant. The signal-caller threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns on a 4-for-6 night, but did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for 178 yards and four scores on just eight carries.
Running back Brandt Kightlinger, meanwhile, added 123 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Those performances perhaps answered the question of whether Coudersport could fully replace Travis Gleason, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season.
Given their performances on Friday, it’s safe to think Ridgway and Coudersport will again be primed for deep playoff runs in 2020, if there’s a D9 postseason.
Smethport makes a statement
Speaking of the Small School North, Smethport got off to an equally strong start.
The Hubbers easily handled rival Otto-Eldred, 60-6, and though a Smethport win wasn’t necessarily surprising, a 54-point margin of victory sure raised some eyebrows.
Smethport followed a similar formula to Coudy, as quarterback Noah Lent and running back/receiver hybrid Braedon Johnson keyed the win.
Lent, a dual-threat QB, went 7-for-13 for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and added 73 yards and three scores on the ground. Johnson, meanwhile averaged 13.1 yards per carry as he piled up 170 yards and two touchdowns, and added a touchdown reception to boot.
As a team, the Hubs ran for 345 yards and outgained O-E in total yardage, 541-192, despite running 14 fewer plays.
The Smethport defense, meanwhile, kept prolific O-E quarterback Cole Sebastian in check, as the senior completed just 14-of-31 passes for 101 yards and one score.
Given their Week 1 performances, it’s very likely Smethport and Coudy are undefeated when the two meet in Potter County on Oct. 16, setting up what will be a titanic clash for the IU9 bubble’s top small school spot.
Looking ahead
This week offers a few interesting matchups.
In the large school division, Kane will look to rebound from its tough Week 1 loss at St. Marys. The Dutchmen throttled the Wolves a year ago, 50-21, but that was during Kane’s four-game losing skid during which many of its best players weren’t on the field due to injuries.
Despite its loss, Kane proved that it’s capable of contending with anybody in D9 as long as its roster is healthy.
St. Marys, meanwhile, has a ton of experience back from last year’s team and showcased its versatility against Bradford, as Christian Coudriet threw touchdowns to three different players and also completed passes to two others.
Expect a tighter game than how the 2019 matchup between these two went, provided Kane gets off to a faster start and keeps the turnovers to a minimum.
Over in the Small School Division, the most intriguing matchup is without a doubt Elk County Catholic at Smethport on Friday night.
The Hubs and Crusaders each enter at 1-0 (ECC topped Cameron County 32-6 last Thursday), and they also met twice during the 2019 season — once to conclude the regular season and then again a week later to open the D9 Class A postseason. ECC won the first bout, 18-0, before Smethport knocked the Crusaders out of the playoffs the next week, 28-6.
The pair of run-first teams should have another competitive matchup this Friday in Smethport.
Other local games this week include: Ridgway at Bradford, Coudersport at Cameron County and Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.).