On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo permitted "lower risk sports" to begin on time next month.
The lower risk sports Cuomo named were tennis, soccer, cross-country, field hockey and swimming. The first day of fall practices is Monday, Sept. 21.
"The state has done a lot of research on youth sports, and the guidance we've come up with is this: what's called lower risk sports — tennis, soccer, cross-country, field hockey, swimming — in all regions of the state can practice and play starting September 21," he said during Monday's briefing. "So schools will be coming back, there will be a little bit of a period to gauge what's happening, and September 21 they can start to practice and play across the state," he said.
Teams can only practice and play games within their respective regions, or bordering regions. This restriction will last until at least Monday, Oct. 19.
"There is guidance posted by the Department of Health on just how they should do it, but there will be no travel practice or play permitted outside of the school's region," Cuomo said. "So schools can play within their region, they can play within their contiguous region or county, but nothing outside of that until October 19.
"Again, we're doing this in phases. We want to see what the effect is. We want to see how it works. Schools opening in general will is a big question mark. ... The fall is a big question mark. Many of the experts are suggesting there may be a second wave or occurrence, so phasing it will allow us to watch it."
The NYSPHSAA will have three ensuing meetings within 72 hours of Monday's briefing. Section directors and NYSPHSAA officers will meet Tuesday. The NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force will then meet within 48 hours, and NYSPHSAA officers will make remaining decisions, if needed, within 72 hours.
Football can practice, not play
Cuomo announced "higher risk sports" like football can practice, but games have not been authorized yet.
"The "higher risk sports" with full physical contact ... tackle football, wrestling, rugby, ice hockey, may continue to practice, but they're not authorized to play at this point," Cuomo said.
The fall sports season was originally scheduled to begin Monday. That was before the NYSPHSAA pushed the season back to Monday, Sept. 21 so administrators have more time to plan for the students’ return to learning.