SOUTH DAYTON — Midway through the first half, Neland Cummings found the back of the net trim a 2-0 deficit in half.
It was a goal that gave the Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley boys soccer team a little bit of momentum in its search for its first win of the season.
But the Warriors couldn’t quite sustain it.
Wayne Libby recorded a hat trick and the tri-team co-op of Gowanda/Pine Valley/Silver Creek answered with the next two goals en route to a 6-2 triumph in a CCAA Division III East matchup. Cummings tallied again midway through the second half to make it 4-2, but again Gowanda responded with two more markers to slam the door shut.
Evan Frontuto racked up two goals and three assists while Darwin Westlund added the final marker, David Hunt chipped in a helper and Owen Ward stopped two shots for the winners. Reece Redeye-Desposito and Joseph Quigley assisted on Cummings’ goals while Jonathan Wiltsie made three saves for the Warriors (0-6).