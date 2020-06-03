For Sean McDermott, the key to improvement for a football team is one word: Competition.
The Bills’ fourth-year coach detests complacency.
And during a Zoom call earlier in the NFL’s coronavirus shutdown, he discussed that mindset.
“Part of the DNA that we look for in our players is that these guys love what I refer to as the confrontation,” he said. “When the lights are on guys that love the confrontation are the types of players that we want in Buffalo.
“There’s certainly a business side where you add players to a locker room, six to 12 or more every year based on the draft or free agency. These guys know I love every last one of them the same and that doesn’t change, but it is competition. Part of the goal of competition is that it brings out the best in all of us. If someone was fighting to take your job, it’s going to motivate you to be better at what you do and develop a better set of habits.”
Indeed, of Buffalo’s current roster of 88 players, 33 are either draftees or veteran or undrafted free agents. Two of those veterans have returned to the Bills, cornerback E.J. Gaines, after a one-season stint in Cleveland, and running back/special teams star Taiwan Jones, who played in Houston a year ago.
It’s not unfair to speculate that of the 63 players who populated Buffalo’s roster in 2019 – including the 10-man practice squad – this season the Bills’ depth chart will have changed by at least 35 percent.
PART OF IT, of course, is that expectations for contributions from young players are the highest they’ve ever been.
“It used to be that most of the young draft picks were not really counted on other than maybe the first round (choice) or maybe the second round,” McDermott said. “Even those guys would come in and sometimes sit for a year or so.
“Now, I think a lot of these older guys are aware that the only way we’re going to make progress, and be on time with progress, is if they reach out to these young players and at least get them up to speed. That has developed a little bit to this point of some camaraderie and some chemistry, but with a lot more room to grow because they’re really separate right now, the rookies from the rest of the team by league rule (due to COVID-19).”
And McDermott sees the current NFL rules of separation particularly punitive to one area of the offense.
“The biggest thing is, when you talk about the timing is – If you look at how we shape our offseason – we usually spend about 70 percent trying to shape our passing game,” McDermott said. “There’s no pads on, so there’s not a lot of sense in spending a whole lot of time on the run game during spring ball.
“In training camp, it flips a little bit, not totally, but it starts to even out a bit more, maybe 60-40, or 50-50, because you do have pads and you’re able to work the 9-on-7 drills. That’s probably my biggest thing that we’re missing right now, time on task and developing that passing game. That’s where a lot of timing comes in.”
Of course, all 32 National Football League teams are in the same situation, though some with a preponderance of veterans are benefiting from them working out together, privately.
But for Buffalo, with 17 draftees and rookie free agents plus 16 newly signed veterans, there’s less familiarity than with more experienced rosters and, for McDermott, it also means a delay in the position competition he deems so important.
