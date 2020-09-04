For the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, 2019-20 was the year for round numbers.
Indeed, during the ill-fated campaign itself, Bona celebrated its centennial season as a program and the 50th anniversary of its trip to the 1970 Final Four. It also happened to be a major-color checkpoint for two other significant achievements in team history: the silver anniversary of the 1995 NIT team, which ended a 12-year postseason drought, and emerald green for the 2000 NCAA Tournament squad, which ended a 22-year absence from the Big Dance.
Now, it’s the Atlantic 10’s turn to celebrate.
This winter will mark the 45th season for the conference, which was founded in 1975 and staged its first campaign in 1976-77 as the former Eastern Collegiate Basketball League (1976-77) before becoming the Eastern Athletic Association (unofficially the “Eastern 8,” 1977-82) and ultimately the A-10 (1982-present). It began a season-long commemoration earlier this week with the unveiling of a special 45th anniversary logo and will continue to fete the occasion “with the integration of anniversary elements into championships, apparel, digital and social media.”
For Bona, of course, there’s a bit of a disparity. The local team didn’t join the league until 1979, three years after its first game, making this its 42nd year in A-10 play. Still, of the 14 teams today, only founding members Duquesne, George Washington and Massachusetts have been in the conference longer, giving Bona nearly as much reason to celebrate as anyone involved.
And what better way to pay homage to its time in the A-10 than to recall its most notable league-only accomplishments over the last four-plus decades?
Full discretion, nearly all of these moments have surfaced in this space in one fashion or another over the last couple of years. A majority have happened in the last decade under coach Mark Schmidt, under whom Bona has attained its highest level of league success.
Here then, is another iteration of those moments, repackaged as the 10 best team feats — not necessarily individual games or dates — as a member of the A-10. Because who doesn’t enjoy a good Top 10 list?
10. Bona beats No. 18 Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament
On March 14, 2014, then junior-guard Jordan Gathers drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Bona to a dramatic 71-68 triumph over top-seeded Saint Louis in the 2014 Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The victory itself has, perhaps, become somewhat lost in the Bonnies’ recent run of success. But here’s why it was so significant: It was the program’s first win over a ranked opponent outside of the Reilly Center as a member of the A-10.
9. Late 90s run against Temple
From 1994-2002, Bona won 5-of-7 at home against the Owls, then the league’s powerhouse program and an NCAA Tournament regular. Included in that stretch was a 73-55 win in 1997, a 74-59 victory in 1999 (a year in which Temple won 24 games and opened the season No. 7 in the country), its iconic 57-56 buzzer-beating triumph over the 23rd-ranked Owls in 2000 and a 93-74 pasting of John Chaney’s team on Jan. 16, 2002, the night Bona tied an A-10 record by hitting an incredible 19 3-pointers.
8. Bona reaches its first A-10 championship game
In 1983-84, its fifth year in the league, behind double-digit scorers Barry Mungar (14 points), Mike Sheehy (13), Alvin Lott (13) and Norman Clarke (11), the Bonnies advanced to their first A-10 Tournament title game.
The No. 6 seed, Bona handled No. 10 Penn State and knocked off higher-seeded Saint Joe’s (No. 2) and George Washington (No. 3) before bowing to fourth-seeded West Virginia, 59-56, in the championship on the latter’s home floor of the WVU Coliseum.
7. Six-straight double-digit victory seasons
Before recently, campaigns of 10-or-more Atlantic 10 triumphs were difficult for Bona to come by. In fact, from 1979-80, its inaugural league campaign, through 2011-12, it reached that mark just four times (in 1983, ‘86, ‘00 and ‘12).
In 2014-15, though, Bona hit that mark again … and has done so every year thereafter. It’s now won double-digit games in six-straight seasons (granted, the A-10 has since gone from a 16- to 18-game league schedule), the longest such streak in the conference.
6. Bona tops three ranked teams in the same season
Before 1998, the Bonnies had knocked off a total of three nationally-ranked opponents over the previous 20 years.
But in 1997-98, they beat three in a span of two months.
On Jan. 3, they took out No. 13 Xavier, 80-77, tied for the highest-ranked A-10 foe they’ve beaten to date. In a year that culminated with an NIT appearance, they followed that up with triumphs over No. Rhode Island (86-81) and No. 20 UMass (72-70 in 2 OTs). It remains one of only three seasons in the A-10 era that Bona has beaten multiple ranked opponents.
5. Bona sets program A-10 wins record … twice
In 2015-16, it was a pleasant surprise. Bona opened the conference season 4-0 and proved it was no fluke, finishing 14-4 to set the team standard for league victories, easily topping the previous mark of 11 set by the 1999-00 squad.
Two years later, it was more expected, although no less impressive.
Despite an unsightly four-game losing streak early on, the 2017-18 Bonnies rallied to another 14-4 record and the No. 2 spot in the standings, their highest outright A-10 finish in program history.
4. A road victory over No. 15 Dayton
With a 71-64 loss to last-place La Salle on Feb. 17, 2016, Bona’s chances of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament seemed all but lost.
Then, three day later, it picked up the most unlikely of victories to play itself right back into contention. That afternoon, behind a then-career-high 31 points from sophomore Jaylen Adams, Bona knocked off No. 15 and first-place Dayton, 79-72, inside the league’s most unforgiving venue, UD Arena.
It remains the Bonnies’ only true road victory over a nationally-ranked opponent.
3. Bona wins a share of the A-10 regular season title
As had become typical, not much was expected of Bona in the 2015-16 campaign; it was chosen to finish eighth in the preseason poll.
In the end, however, it not only outperformed its October prognostication (which was also typical), it shocked the conference entirely.
While establishing the wins record, Bona finished tied with Dayton and VCU atop the league standings at 14-4, giving it a share of the conference’s regular season championship, the only such title in program history.
2. Bona embarks upon a 13-game win streak
At 2-4 in league play, Bona essentially needed to win out to have any chance of earning an at-large bid in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
And then it went out and did just that.
Beginning with a 70-67 triumph over Saint Joe’s on Jan. 24, Schmidt’s team ripped off an incredible 13-straight victories, each more pressure-packed than the next, highlighted by a 77-74 win over No. 16 Rhode Island. In doing so, it shattered its previous longest league win streak of six in 1982-83.
1. Bona wins the 2012 Atlantic 10 Tournament
In its 41-year league history, the Bonnies have reached the A-10 championship game on four occasions (2000 and 2019 being the others).
But they’ve brought home just one title … in 2012.
After securing the ever-important double-bye, the fourth-seeded Bonnies topped Saint Joe’s and UMass in the quarterfinals and semis, respectively. Behind an all-time performance from tourney MVP Andrew Nicholson, who totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and 12 blocks, it beat No. 3 Xavier, 67-56, for the title and its first trip to the Big Dance since 2000.