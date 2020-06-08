The idea was floated during a radio interview with Buffalo-based WGR 550 last Tuesday.
At the very end of a 24-minute segment, Mike Wilner, the voice of the Blue Jays for Sportsnet 590 The Fan in Toronto, unprompted, indicated there’s a possibility the Jays end up staging their home games in Buffalo … should Major League Baseball actually be played in 2020.
The potential for the temporary relocation stems from the fact that Toronto is the only MLB team that might have the added obstacle of crossing an international border during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the border remains closed, the Blue Jays could be forced to set up a new home in the U.S. And playing in Buffalo seems to make more sense than at the team’s spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida — for a variety of reasons.
“Right now, if the season starts, I can’t imagine they’ll play in Toronto with the border still closed and having to quarantine for two weeks if anyone would come in,” Wilner noted. “I don’t think they want to play in Dunedin because … the lighting’s not good for Major League Baseball; outdoors in Florida, the weather is unreliable, and I don’t think they want to share (Tropicana Field) with the Rays.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Hey, maybe they play in Buffalo.’”
FROM A practicality standpoint, it would have to be considered the way to go. Buffalo provides any number of advantages in terms of proximity and is already home to the team’s Triple A affiliate, the Bisons.
With no minor league baseball expected to be played this season, the Blue Jays would have Sahlen Field to themselves (and not that it’s likely to matter given that games will be played without fans, but Sahlen Field does have the largest capacity of all minor league venues at 16,600).
And it is a compelling suggestion.
Buffalo has had both an NFL and NHL team for the last 50 years, the first eight of which (from 1970-78) it also had an NBA franchise in the Braves. For the Queen City to also be home to an MLB team, no matter how short-lived, would make for an interesting footnote in local sports history.
But could it make the Jays, the closest MLB team to both Buffalo and Olean, relevant in Western New York?
Well, if ever that was going to happen in their post-early 90s World Series era, now is the time.
THE BLUE Jays boast one of MLB’s biggest rising stars in 21-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a young, intriguing core of Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette, all three of whom are sons of former big league standouts. They have a couple of other in-their-prime power hitters in outfielders Randal Grichuk (team-leading 31 home runs and 80 RBIs last year), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (20 home runs) and former Bison Teoscar Hernandez (26 home runs). They once again have a legitimate No. 1 starting pitcher, having signed former Dodger Hyun-jin Ryu to a four-year, $80 million deal in December.
For the last seven years (since the Bisons switched their affiliation from the Mets to the Blue Jays), baseball fans in Buffalo have had the opportunity to become more closely connected to the organization by watching its top prospects, including Guerrero Jr., play at Sahlen Field.
And despite not being permitted to watch the Jays in person should a move come to fruition, locals would still be more exposed to the Major League club from a coverage, television and marketing standpoint.
Plus, after finishing fourth in the American League East at just 67-95 in 2019, Toronto, by most accounts, is supposed to be markedly better this season … though it’s still projected to finish behind New York, Tampa Bay and Boston.
CONSIDERING those factors together, perhaps that would be enough to spark some actual interest in WNY — at least among casual fans or young fans looking to adopt a team — where, historically, the area has pulled for the Yankees, Indians, Pirates and even the Red Sox ahead of the Jays.
Will it happen, though, this temporary bolting to Buffalo?
MLB and its players would first have to put its differences aside and reach an agreement for play in 2020.
But if that happens (and it better, lest MLB risk a bigger alienation of its fans than even the 1994 player strike, especially after the NHL and NBA came to amicable return-to-play agreements in the last week), Wilner sure seems to think so.
“I’m not anticipating any cross-border traffic that way,” he said. “Our cases (of the coronavirus) are still rising in Ontario. It’s true that most people have started to ignore it — the weather’s been nice and there’s so much other stuff to pay attention to now — but really not much has changed since we went into this lockdown …
“But I would be stunned if there was Major League Baseball played in Canada this year.”